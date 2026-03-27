As Christopher Kane Joins Mulberry, We Look Back at Its Most Iconic Moments

Hands up if you owned a Mulberry bag. Or, better yet, a Mulberry bag, shoes, dress, and sunglasses. If you didn't invest during the British brand's 2000s–2010s heyday, the fashion industry has collectively predicted its revival is afoot—primarily because this morning brought the news that Christopher Kane has joined the label as Creative Director. An exciting day for British fashion, to say the least.

For many years now, we've heard reports of the brand's not-so-flourishing financial situation. Since Emma Hill—the woman credited in shaping Mulberry's success—departure in 2013, growth started to slow. Kane's appointment, then, has been met with unanimous enthusiasm. Having helmed his own namesake label and served as Creative Director of Versus Versace in 2009, his fun, tongue-in-cheek aesthetic is expected to attract a new generation of consumers while pulling back those who loved the brand during the Y2K era.

We don't have too long to wait to see how he plans to shape the 55-year-old label, either. His debut collection will be shown during London Fashion Week this September, landing on shelves in February next year. And we're expecting plenty of support from its famous fanbase—Alexa Chung, Kate Middleton, and Fearne Cotton included. Scroll below for some historic Mulberry moments. More joy, indeed.

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Mulberry's Most Historic Moments

Moss and Mulberry

Kate Moss is seen in Notting Hill, 2004 (Image credit: Getty Images/Future)

What were you up to in 2004? Kate Moss was toting her black Mulberry Bayswater around and looking particularly cool while doing so. Proof, if ever you needed it, that this bag simply doesn't date.

Leading London Fashion Week

Mulberry runway A/W 17 (Image credit: Getty Images/Future)

Who remembers the Mulberry runway shows? Not only did they draw in a who's who of famous faces—Olivia Palermo, Kristen Stewart, Kate Moss, and many more—but they also produced collections that work just as well today. I'll be spending this evening on eBay.

A Royal Seal of Approval

(Image credit: Getty Images/Future)

The Princess of Wales has long been a Mulberry devotee, and just days ago she reminded us of her affinity for the brand, wearing a version of the Amberley to welcome the President of Nigeria on 18th March.

The Impact of Emma Hill

Alexa Chung, Emma Hill, Kate Moss and Lana Del Rey at Mulberry S/S 2013 (Image credit: Getty Images/Future)

Emma Hill served as Mulberry's Creative Director between 2008 and 2013—the real heyday of the label. Not only did she create a number of iconic styles—the Alexa, Del Rey, Tilly, and Willow—she was also the creative force behind some of the most memorable moments.

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The 2010 Icon Era

Alexa Chung and Kelly Osbourne at the Mulberry LA Pool Party Bash, 2010 (Image credit: Getty Images/Future)

Alexa Chung as DJ and Kelly Osbourne as backing dancer inside Chateau Marmont isn't a sight you'd see every day—and yet Mulberry made it happen. Few sights say 2010 quite like this one.

Fearne for Mulberry

(Image credit: Getty Images/Future)

Joining the long roster of 2010s British celebs is, of course, Fearne Cotton. This silver croc-embossed Bayswater is one I'm hoping to see make a comeback under Kane.

A Lot of Alexa

Alexa Chung at Wireless Festival, 2008 (Image credit: Getty Images/Future)

Jam and scones. Salt and pepper. Alexa Chung and Mulberry. Some pairings simply belong together, and this is absolutely one of them. So entwined are the two that Mulberry even named a bag after her, the Alexa, which swiftly went on to become a bestseller. Here she is in 2008, one of many appearances alongside the brand.

Allen Said it's Alright

Lily Allen at the Mulberry Fashion Party, 2008 (Image credit: Getty Images/Future)

If you're more Alright, Still Allen than West End Girl Allen, you may remember she was also a member of the 00s Mulberry fan club. Here's hoping she makes a return to the label.

Cynthia Erivo Meets Roxanne

(Image credit: Mulberry)

Cynthia Erivo is the latest famous face to front Mulberry—leading the Roxanne revival and is now rarely spotted without the label in tow. We couldn't think of a better pairing.

Copenhagen Fashion Week Collab

(Image credit: Getty Images/Future)

Rejina Pyo, Paul Smith, and Mira Mikati are just a handful of the labels Mulberry has collaborated with, and Copenhagen Fashion Week saw another added to the line-up. With big bows, gems, and plenty of pink and polka dots, Caro Editions sent a number of collab designs down the S/S26 runway.