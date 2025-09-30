From Flicky Micro Bobs to Berry Lips, These Were the Standout Beauty Looks From Milan Fashion Week
The Italian fashion capital delivered on the beauty front
And that’s a wrap on Milan Fashion Week; the halfway point of what’s already been a bumper season. The Italian fashion capital certainly delivered on the beauty front—and to keep you in the loop, the Marie Claire UK team and I have been keeping a keen eye on the runway, making notes on each make-up, hair and nail trend as they arrive. Ahead, the need-to-know looks straight from Milan.
Party vibes at Bluemarine
The models at Bluemarine looked as though they'd spent the previous evening partying into the early hours. Thick rings of charcoal were smudged around their eyes, and their hair was styled in waves that appeared loosened—likely due to all the dancing.
Tousled waves at Moschino
Undone, fluffy waves were the name of the game over at Moschino.
Sleek sophistication at Prada
Every look at Prada was finished with ultra sleek, slicked back hair. It wasn't about perfection though, the uber-glossed looks also looked lived-in.
Statement highlighter at Emporio Armani
At Emporio Armani, models sported strong inner corner highlights in various shades. I love this bold silver, which almost feels like a neutral.
Vintage-inspired updos at Max Mara
Big, voluminous, '60s-inspired updos were everywhere at Max Mara. Some were replete with thick headbands.
Flicky micro bobs at Jil Sander
Bobs are apparently going nowhere, and I really loved this flicky, micro take at Jil Sander.
Undone bobs at Diesel
I wasn't kidding when I said bobs are back. This super loose, textured, and undone style at Diesel stole the show.
Quiet luxury at Fendi
This gold, shimmery, understated lid was paired with soft pink lips and a sweeping side part.
Satin skin at Missoni
The skin at Missoni looked positively airbrushed, with natural-looking highlights at the high points of the face.
Graphic liner at KNWLS
Graphic eyeliner came back with a bang at KNWLS, where models sported strong, white lines right under their brows.
Stained berry lips at Versace
These balmy, stained berry lips at Versace looked freshly kissed.
