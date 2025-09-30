And that’s a wrap on Milan Fashion Week; the halfway point of what’s already been a bumper season. The Italian fashion capital certainly delivered on the beauty front—and to keep you in the loop, the Marie Claire UK team and I have been keeping a keen eye on the runway, making notes on each make-up, hair and nail trend as they arrive. Ahead, the need-to-know looks straight from Milan.

Party vibes at Bluemarine

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The models at Bluemarine looked as though they'd spent the previous evening partying into the early hours. Thick rings of charcoal were smudged around their eyes, and their hair was styled in waves that appeared loosened—likely due to all the dancing.

Tousled waves at Moschino

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Undone, fluffy waves were the name of the game over at Moschino.

Sleek sophistication at Prada

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Every look at Prada was finished with ultra sleek, slicked back hair. It wasn't about perfection though, the uber-glossed looks also looked lived-in.

Statement highlighter at Emporio Armani

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At Emporio Armani, models sported strong inner corner highlights in various shades. I love this bold silver, which almost feels like a neutral.

Vintage-inspired updos at Max Mara

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Big, voluminous, '60s-inspired updos were everywhere at Max Mara. Some were replete with thick headbands.

Flicky micro bobs at Jil Sander

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bobs are apparently going nowhere, and I really loved this flicky, micro take at Jil Sander.

Undone bobs at Diesel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I wasn't kidding when I said bobs are back. This super loose, textured, and undone style at Diesel stole the show.

Quiet luxury at Fendi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This gold, shimmery, understated lid was paired with soft pink lips and a sweeping side part.

Satin skin at Missoni

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The skin at Missoni looked positively airbrushed, with natural-looking highlights at the high points of the face.

Graphic liner at KNWLS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Graphic eyeliner came back with a bang at KNWLS, where models sported strong, white lines right under their brows.

Stained berry lips at Versace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

These balmy, stained berry lips at Versace looked freshly kissed.