PHOTOGRAPHY BY: TOMAS BABEAU
From Valentino’s fuchsia-hued runway to Miu Miu’s reinvented take on the skirt suit and Chanel’s iconic tweed, the Autumn/Winter 2022 collections provided us with plenty of inspiration for the season ahead. Here, we highlight the need-to-know looks from the industry’s most illustrious designers including Prada, Saint Laurent, Dior and more. Between intricate lace details, oversize suiting and cosy knits, a countryside walk has never looked so chic.
Chunky & Dainty
SHETLAND TURTLENECK, DOUBLE WOOL SKIRT WITH ORGANZA AND EMBROIDERED TULLE INSERTS, BAG, BOOTS, PRADA
Sixties Calling
IRIDESCENT WOOL TWEED JACKET AND SKIRT, CAP, FLAP BAG, KNEE-HIGH SOCKS, SLINGBACK, CHANEL, VINTAGE PINS, STYLIST OWN
Fierce
NAPA AVIATOR LAMBSKIN JUMPSUIT, SECOND-SKIN LACE TOP, RING, CHRISTIAN DIOR
Winter White
OVERSIZED RIBBED WOOL AND CASHMERE SWEATER, WOOL JERSEY PANTS, BOOTS, MAX MARA
Aviator
LEATHER JACKET WITH UPCYCLED FEATHER, POPLIN SHIRT, CASHMERE CARDIGAN, WOOL SKIRT, UNDERWEAR, BELTS, MIU MIU
Lady Lace
GUIPURE LACE TOP AND TROUSERS, SUNGLASSES, BANGLES AND BRACELETS, SAINT LAURENT BY ANTHONY VACCARELLO
Square Suiting
Jacquard oversized blazer, wool blazer and pants, cotton shirt, Louis Vuitton
