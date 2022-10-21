By Marie Claire
The 9 looks set to influence your autumn/winter wardrobe

 
From Valentino’s fuchsia-hued runway to Miu Miu’s reinvented take on the skirt suit and Chanel’s iconic tweed, the Autumn/Winter 2022 collections provided us with plenty of inspiration for the season ahead. Here, we highlight the need-to-know looks from the industry’s most illustrious designers including Prada, Saint Laurent, Dior and more. Between intricate lace details, oversize suiting and cosy knits, a countryside walk has never looked so chic.

Chunky & Dainty

SHETLAND TURTLENECK, DOUBLE WOOL SKIRT WITH ORGANZA AND EMBROIDERED TULLE INSERTS, BAG, BOOTS, PRADA

Sixties Calling

IRIDESCENT WOOL TWEED JACKET AND SKIRT, CAP, FLAP BAG, KNEE-HIGH SOCKS, SLINGBACK, CHANEL, VINTAGE PINS, STYLIST OWN

Fierce

NAPA AVIATOR LAMBSKIN JUMPSUIT, SECOND-SKIN LACE TOP, RING, CHRISTIAN DIOR

Winter White

OVERSIZED RIBBED WOOL AND CASHMERE SWEATER, WOOL JERSEY PANTS, BOOTS, MAX MARA 

Aviator

LEATHER JACKET WITH UPCYCLED FEATHER, POPLIN SHIRT, CASHMERE CARDIGAN, WOOL SKIRT, UNDERWEAR, BELTS, MIU MIU 

Lady Lace

GUIPURE LACE TOP AND TROUSERS, SUNGLASSES, BANGLES AND BRACELETS, SAINT LAURENT BY ANTHONY VACCARELLO 

Square Suiting

Jacquard oversized blazer, wool blazer and pants, cotton shirt, Louis Vuitton

CREDITS:
Photographer: Thomas Babeau
Fashion Editor: Florence Deladrière
Model: Yuliya Bezryadina@ Elite
Make-up: Carole Hannah @ Airport Agency
Hair: Roberto Pagnini @ Airport Agency
Fashion Assistants: Charlotte Wagner & Pierre-Etienne Callies
Photographer's Assistant: Martin Lagardère
Casting: V&Y
EDITOR IN CHIEF: ANDREA THOMPSON
Editor: sunil MAKAN
SENIOR ART EDITOR: ANA OSPINA
Fashion Editor: Zoe Anastasiou

 

 

 

 

