These are 7 of the biggest wedding hair trends to try this season

I don't know about you, but I love a wedding. Nothing is better than watching my loved ones tie the knot, and getting to celebrate with them is the icing on the cake.

That being said, after being a bridesmaid a few times now, I'm very aware of how stressful weddings can be, especially for the bride.

One thing that you always want to go smoothly on your special day is your hair and make-up, so you feel your very best when walking down the aisle.

However, is it just me or does there seem to be a million different hairstyles to choose from? If you're a bride-to-be and you're not sure what to go for, not to fear, as I've rounded up the biggest wedding hair trends to try this season.

Not only that, but I've spoken to the experts to find out exactly how to achieve these styles, and what products they recommend.

Keep on scrolling for everything you need to know

1. Slicked-back bun

Everyone is talking about Sofia Richie's wedding, so of course I had to take inspiration from her slicked-back bun. This sophisticated hairstyle is super easy to achieve, and it's great for both day and evening, as it won't get in your way on the dancefloor.

I swear by a hair pomade and a wax stick to keep my slicked-back bun in place all day. Shop my favourites below.

2. Floral accessories

The flower crown is having a comeback thanks to Kate Middleton, who wore the most stunning crystal design for the King's Coronation. For a fun take, opt for flowers that match your bouquet.

Emma Vickery, Creative Stylist at Percy & Reed, suggests going over the look with hairspray to maximise longevity.

3. Loose waves

For something a little more subtle, why not opt for loose waves? Paul Percival, founder of Percy & Reed, says that this trend comes from the 70’s Californian surf/beach vibe, and I happen to think it's the perfect choice for any boho brides.

"If you're looking for that really sort of effortless beachy look, the thing that I find always works amazingly well is water," explains Percival. "Shampoo and blow dry your hair with the Wonder Balm and then use our Volumising Mousse. Once your hair is dry, take a curling wand, and working in sections, mist in our Session Hold Hairspray onto the section before you turn it. Whilst the hair is still warm, just pull the hair so it becomes straighter while it cools down, so that way you get a much looser wave.

"Once you've worked your way all through the hair, mist a tiny bit of water all over and then shake it out. You don't want to make the hair wet, but just mist it. What this does is it makes the overall finish of the hair feel much more natural, and it will appear like your hair naturally dried that way."

4. Pearl detailing

How stunning is this look? Pearls are absolutely timeless, so this trend can work every single year. Although the hairstyle is probably best left to the experts, you can purchase pearl accessories to achieve a similar look at home.

5. A middle parting

A middle parting is simple yet effective, and perfect for achieving that 'modern bride' aesthetic.

"Use the Hold & Define Finishing Cream to create a shine whilst giving hold," says Emma. "Use a pin tail comb (a comb with a pointy metal bit on the end) to get the centre parting nice and clean."

6. Big curl energy

Curls have always been on trend, but this year, it's all about big, voluminous waves. In order to achieve this, Percival recommends using a hair primer on wet hair to tame flyaways, and then applying a volumising mousse when blow drying. "The key is to get it all the way to the root as that is where you want the hold."

The curls themselves can be achieved in multiple different ways, and I'm personally a big fan of using rollers for this sort of look.

7. Embracing natural texture

"2023 is definitely about working with, rather than against, your hair's natural texture," says Percival. "To help get the best out of your natural texture, I would recommend applying a golf ball size of Percy & Reed’s Volumising Mousse to wet hair. Then dry with the Babyliss Hydro-Fusion 2100 Hair Dryer. It's all about using products and hair cuts that embrace who you are rather than trying to create a different type of hair texture that is hard work for yourself."