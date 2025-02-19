I rarely fall for viral buys but this influencer approved coat has just shot to top of my wishlist
Keep an eye out for the restock
I don’t know if you’ve noticed but we are being spoiled with a whole host of seriously great coats at the moment. First, there was Sezane’s Clyde trench coat, which overnight seemed to have appeared in every stylish influencer's wardrobe. Then, at Copenhagen fashion week, it was Aligne’s reversible style which we spotted worn by all the chicest people in attendance. And now, there’s a new coat vying for the viral outerwear crown and, I’m pleased to say in light of the current chilly weather, it’s the perfect style for not only looking great but keeping the cold at bay too.
Spotted on Elsa Hosk and actress Annabelle Wallis as well as too many influencers to count, the coat I’m about to introduce you to really is a thing of beauty. Designed by influencer and designer Anouk Yve alongside Scandinavian fashion house Malina, it takes the simplicity of a great wool coat (blended with cashmere for a little added luxury) and elevates it with vintage inspired spin. The statement striped faux fur trim not only gives the coat a playfulness but also a little added elegance paying homage to designs of the past.
A post shared by MALINA (@bymalina)
A photo posted by on
On the coat, Anouk took to instagram to share, “I wanted to design a coat based on a photo of a coat Jane Birkin was wearing in 1992 when she was around 40 years old. Same age as me. Little did we know the ‘Yve’ coat I designed became a true success. I see the most inspiring women styling the coat in so many different ways until the point you became my outfit inspiration.”
And, it’s these inspiring looks that have sent the Yve coat to the top of my wishlist. From Elsa Hosk’s coat and polo shirt pairing to Victoria Hamuche’s addition of a sleek waist belt to add definition to the gown-like shape, everyone I’ve spotted in this must-have style has put their own spin on it and made it their own. Alison Toby even paired it with this seasons must have leather gloves for double the drama.
A post shared by Alison Toby (@alisontoby)
A photo posted by on
So if, like me, you want to get your hands on the viral Yve coat, there are still a few sizes left to shop on the Malina website. As I mentioned however, it’s proved popular and so if your size isn’t in stock, I’d suggest keeping an eye on the website mid-march when the brand promises a re-stock. Just move quickly, as I don’t imagine it’ll hang around for long.
Shop the Malina X Anouk Yve Coat
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
