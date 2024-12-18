Every cool-girl agrees, this is the only handbag silhouette to invest in this season

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn @hoskelsa @neelam.ahooja)
It's not rare to spot a mundane item getting jeujed up by fashion's most creative minds. From Loewe's pigeon clutch to Chanel's basketball crossbody, plenty of humdrum items live to tell the tale of how the fashion set got their hands on them and turned them into iconic handbags.

This season's victim? The bowling bag.

Traditionally made in a hooded silhouette to secure bowling bags, the spacious bag is now celebrities, editors, and influencer's go-to handbag style this season. Coming in various iterations, the bowling bag has come a long way since its humble beginnings.

Inlfuencer wearing bowling bag

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

With luxury brands like Chanel, Dior, and The Row tapping into the style with suede, monogram, and colourful options- this handbag silhouette is so good that even high-fashion approves.

Of course, if you're also looking for an investment piece that won't break the bank, Marks and Spencer, Mango, and COS have also released their versions that are definitely wish-list worthy.

With styles coming in different sizes, colours, and textures, bowling bags are a great, effortless styling piece. Simply dress them up with a satin skirt, knee-high boots, and a coat for the office, or pair them with your favourite pair of denim, cashmere knit, and flats for an everyday sleek look.

Below, we have rounded up our top must-see picks. Whether you're browsing for your next investment piece or finalising your Christmas wish list– we got you.

Shop bowling bags

Studio Bowling Bag - Suede
COS Studio Bowling Bag

This XL bowling bag has been living rent free in my mind since I saw it, it's a great option for those looking to invest in a high-quality suede handbag.

Axel Elongated Bowling Bag
Dior Groove 20 Bag

The truth is in the name when it comes to this bag. Dior's 'Groove 20' handbag is all things fun, elegant, and timeless.

Faux Leather Briefcase Bag
M&S Faux Leather Briefcase Bag

Sophisticated, elegant, and it fits a small laptop.

Medium Saffiano Leather Bag
Prada Medium Saffiano Leather Bag

The perfect everyday camel option that is all things timeless, chic, and elegant.

Axel Elongated Bowling Bag
Charles & Keith Axel Bowling Bag

A sleek small option that features a diamanté silhouette for some extra detailing.

Asos Design Workwear Tote Bag With Inner Compartment With Buckle Detail in Burgundy
Asos Design Burgundy Bowling Bag

For those of us who can't get enough of the burgundy trend, this under £30 option is just incredible.

Medium Patrizia Bag
Reformation Medium Patrizia Bag

Coming in three different colourways, Reformation's Patrizia bag is a true investment piece that will see you through many years.

Astra Leather Bowling Bag
The Row Astra Bowling Bag

One the famed brand's signature styles, The Row's Astra bowling bag is usually sold out, so now is a great time to invest if you've been eyeing it.

2003 Cc Diamond-Quilted Bowling Bag
Chanel Pre-Owned 2003 Diamond-Quilted Bowling Bag

Featuring the brand's classic diamond quilting, this 2003 pre-owned number is every collector's biggest dream.

Double-Handle Bowling Bag - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango Double-Handle Bowling Bag

This sleek mango bowling bag is an excellent option for those looking for a minimalistic everyday handbag. It can be dressed up for the office or dressed down for weekend errands.

Bowery Satchel - Handbag - Dark Stone
Coach Bowery Satchel

Looking to invest in a 'Mocha Mousse' piece? This Coach bowling bag is definitely it.

Anf Faux Suede Chocolate Bowler Bag
Atelier Ninety Five Faux Suede Bowler Bag

This viral bowling bag has just been restocked after popular demand. It is made from faux suede and features a sleek silhouette; it is a great everyday bag.

+ Wales Bonner Large Leather Tote
Adidas + Wales Bonner Large Leather Tote

Adidas is known for its bowling bag collaborations, from Gucci to Wales Bonner- this butter yellow leather tote makes for the perfect accessory.

Mini Lytton Crossbody Bag in Ludlow
Smythson Mini Lytton Crossbody Bag

This Smythson mini bag is a great crossbody option for those who want to invest in a bowling bag but also love the flexibility of a hands-free handbag.

