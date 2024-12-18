Every cool-girl agrees, this is the only handbag silhouette to invest in this season
Bowling, but make it chic
It's not rare to spot a mundane item getting jeujed up by fashion's most creative minds. From Loewe's pigeon clutch to Chanel's basketball crossbody, plenty of humdrum items live to tell the tale of how the fashion set got their hands on them and turned them into iconic handbags.
This season's victim? The bowling bag.
Traditionally made in a hooded silhouette to secure bowling bags, the spacious bag is now celebrities, editors, and influencer's go-to handbag style this season. Coming in various iterations, the bowling bag has come a long way since its humble beginnings.
With luxury brands like Chanel, Dior, and The Row tapping into the style with suede, monogram, and colourful options- this handbag silhouette is so good that even high-fashion approves.
Of course, if you're also looking for an investment piece that won't break the bank, Marks and Spencer, Mango, and COS have also released their versions that are definitely wish-list worthy.
With styles coming in different sizes, colours, and textures, bowling bags are a great, effortless styling piece. Simply dress them up with a satin skirt, knee-high boots, and a coat for the office, or pair them with your favourite pair of denim, cashmere knit, and flats for an everyday sleek look.
Below, we have rounded up our top must-see picks. Whether you're browsing for your next investment piece or finalising your Christmas wish list– we got you.
Shop bowling bags
This XL bowling bag has been living rent free in my mind since I saw it, it's a great option for those looking to invest in a high-quality suede handbag.
The truth is in the name when it comes to this bag. Dior's 'Groove 20' handbag is all things fun, elegant, and timeless.
The perfect everyday camel option that is all things timeless, chic, and elegant.
A sleek small option that features a diamanté silhouette for some extra detailing.
For those of us who can't get enough of the burgundy trend, this under £30 option is just incredible.
Coming in three different colourways, Reformation's Patrizia bag is a true investment piece that will see you through many years.
One the famed brand's signature styles, The Row's Astra bowling bag is usually sold out, so now is a great time to invest if you've been eyeing it.
Featuring the brand's classic diamond quilting, this 2003 pre-owned number is every collector's biggest dream.
This sleek mango bowling bag is an excellent option for those looking for a minimalistic everyday handbag. It can be dressed up for the office or dressed down for weekend errands.
Looking to invest in a 'Mocha Mousse' piece? This Coach bowling bag is definitely it.
This viral bowling bag has just been restocked after popular demand. It is made from faux suede and features a sleek silhouette; it is a great everyday bag.
Adidas is known for its bowling bag collaborations, from Gucci to Wales Bonner- this butter yellow leather tote makes for the perfect accessory.
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
