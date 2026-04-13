So, you have the dress—or three, if you're following the current trend—and now you need the finishing touches to make it feel entirely your own. Welcome to the Marie Claire edit of the best bridal accessories, where we've rounded up the wedding gloves, bridal shoes, bags, scarves, brooches and more that are worthy of walking down the aisle with you.

Bridal accessories are, at their core, an opportunity to customise your wedding look. So the shoes, gloves and hat combination you put together is entirely unique to you, whether you opt for something new, something borrowed or something blue.

(Image credit: Jimmy Choo)

The questions to consider are plentiful. To veil or not to veil is the first; a pillbox hat, hair pins or a headband all make for excellent alternatives. Then there's the bag—do you carry your own, or entrust the essentials to someone else? And, of course, the shoes: a classic polished pump or something a little more spectacular. There's always the option to swap to trainers or flats come the evening, too, should the dancefloor beckon.

(Image credit: Vivienne Westwood)

Bridal accessories also offer something rather clever: the ability to create the illusion of an outfit change without actually changing at all. A look styled with gloves and a veil will feel entirely different once both are removed. Some accessories offer more practical benefits, too. Sunglasses, for instance, will save you squinting in any outdoor shots if the sun is shining on your big day (here's hoping).

Scroll on for our bridal accessories edit. We've also put together a separate edit for bridal jewellery, in the hope of taking at least some of the stress out of wedding planning—or simply offering a little inspiration.