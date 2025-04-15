These bridal bags will elevate any wedding look

When it comes to wedding day accessories, the handbag is often the unsung hero—an afterthought somewhere between “where will I put my lipstick?” and “will it look awful if I'm holding my phone in pictures?”. Luckily, for the modern bride, there's no short supply of chic bridal bag options for every style, budget and wedding theme, 20 of which we've rounded up below. And the answer to that latter question is a resounding "yes", by the way—no wedding dress will look particularly chic with a clunky phone in hand.

For the minimalist bride, we've found everything from a clean-cut The Row leather pouch to a larger silk tote for those who want every essential by their side on the day. For fashion-forward brides, Cult Gaia's shell clutch is sure to be a standout. As is Simone Rocha's pearlescent egg bag that's been spotted in the hands of every fashion insider across every Fashion Week.

On the flipside, vintage-loving brides are sure to be drawn to old-school beaded styles, for which Clio Peppiatt, Rixo, Staud and Mango all offer stunning options. Or, you can never go wrong with a classic clutch—Manolo Blahnik's design is a bridal bestseller for good reason.

So, no matter if your dress is tailored or tulle, there’s a handbag to match the mood. From sculptural statements to beaded bags, just take a look at our editor-approved selection below.

Shop the best editor-approved bags for brides

CULT GAIA Sirena Acrylic Clutch View Fashion fans are sure to recognise this statement Cult Gaia clutch, that is just perfect for beach weddings. Although, do note it's definitely more of a fashion statement than a practical pick—little more than a lipstick and credit card will fit inside.

Whistles Ivory Hai Little Silk Bag View A larger bag is sure to satisfy the practical bride. Pop your phone, make-up and even a comb inside this chic silk tote and be safe in the knowledge that you have every essential with you on the big day.

Marina Raphael Micro Stella £778 at Marina Raphael Marina Raphael is the queen of evening bags. Her sparkly Micro Stella bag is a no-brainer for any bride.

RIXO Zenni Bag View Beaded bags will no doubt make your wedding outfit even more standout, reflecting every ounce of light. This vintage-inspired Rixo find will pair perfectly with any old-school design, including the brand's Aurele dress.

The Row Bourse Leather Clutch £1,480 at MyTheresa Calling all minimalist brides—you really can't beat The Row for pared-back glamour. Plus, this versatile style is sure to become a long-term wardrobe staple far beyond the big day.

Monsoon Hani Pearl Embellished Bag View Beaded bags are hugely popular with brides and this vintage-feel Monsoon style proves exactly why. Large enough to hold all of the essentials (phone, lipstick, powder) yet small enough to not overpower your outfit, it's an easy way to add a pop of personality into your bridal style.

ZARA Pearl-Effect Clutch Bag View Bridal gowns in statement shapes will most likely require a more minimalist bag, and this Zara find is a great solution. Incredibly chic with a pearl-like clutch design, it will beautifully complement styles such as Erdem's sequin dress or Taller Marmo's draped designs.

Lalage Beaumont Fonteyn Clutch Orinoco £695 at Lalage Beaumont Of course, if you'd prefer to break up the all-white look, blush pink is a chic option. This croc print leather clutch not only adds a pop of colour to any bridal outfit but will also lend it a more modern feel.

Anthropologie Embellished Shell Clutch £98 at Anthropologie For beach brides or anyone walking down the aisle in warmer weather, this shell embellished clutch is sure to complement the surroundings. As it comes in a cream colour, we'd style it with a similar style of dress, such as this champagne Rixo mini or Needle & Thread's ruffle gown.

ANYA HINDMARCH Marano Grow Old With Me Embroidered Satin Clutch View For the romantic, allow us to introduce you to Anya Hindmarch's Marano clutch. Embroidered with the words "Grow old with me. The best is yet to be", by poet Robert Browning, it goes beyond a bag and becomes a keepsake.

Six Stories Bow Detail Satin Pouch Bag £23.99 at Six Stories A bag is a great way to weave in your 'something blue' into your wedding look. This sweet bow design from Six Stories is available in a whole host of shades and would work perfectly for bridesmaids as well.

Oscar de la Renta Nano O Handle Ostrich-Feather Bag £3,229 at Farfetch Luxury lovers are sure to be drawn to this ostrich feathered lambskin bag. We suggest styling it with more simplistic dress, such as this Vivienne Westwood corset gown or this Ralph Lauren off-the-shoulder style for maximum impact.

STAUD Timmy Leather-Trimmed Beaded Satin Shoulder Bag View Vintage-loving brides, look no further than this sweet Staud beaded bag to add a good dose of old-school style. If you're early on in the planning stages, consider pairing your flowers to the design for an extra layer of detail.

M&S Collection Pearl Clutch Bag £39.50 at Marks and Spencers This sculptural yet surprisingly affordable M&S clutch will easily elevate any bridal look, from large meringue dresses to sleek silk styles. With gold-tone accents, we recommend pairing with a similar shade of shoe to tie the look together.

MANGO Rhinestone-Embroidered Handbag £100 at Mango Mango's Capsule collection offers a more elevated approach to its standard range, with high quality fabrics and limited-edition pieces. Our favourite find? This fringed beaded bag, perfect for both your wedding day and every occasion here on after.

MANOLO BLAHNIK Capri Crystal-Embellished Satin Clutch View For the classic bride, Manolo Blahnik's Capri Crystal-Embellished Satin Clutch is sure to sit at the top of your wishlist. Just like the brand's bestselling shoes, it's a bridal favourite for good reason.

Simone Rocha Micro Egg Perspex Shoulder Bag £480 at Farfetch Simone Rocha's egg bag is regularly spotted in the hands of some of the most fashionable women. If you're looking to make a real style statement, this is the bag to opt for.

Alaïa Le Cœur Metal Shoulder Bag £2,560 at MyTheresa Truly leaning into the theme of love, this modern gold-tone heart shoulder bag is sure to seal the deal. Plus, it's Alaïa, meaning every fashionable friend will be asking to borrow it.

CLIO PEPPIATT Chandelier Embellished Faux Leather Tote View Just like its famous dresses, this Clio Peppiatt beaded bag is sure to catch everyone's eye. Use it to elevate a chic and simple dress, like this Norma Kamali style, or add even more sparkle to a beautifully beaded find.

JIMMY CHOO Zandra Embellished Metallic Crinkled-Leather Clutch View If you're wanting to add a bit of sparkle to your bridal look, this vintage-style Jimmy Choo clutch is sure to tick every box. Large enough to hold all your wedding day necessities yet eye-catching in it's metallic leather and diamanté design, it's sure to make even the more glamorous wedding dress even more attention-grabbing.

Mashu Iris Riviera View Mashu's vegan leather bags are one of the most luxurious faux-leather finds around. With a sculptural design and gold-tone handle, it's sure to break up any all-white look with a subtle style statement.