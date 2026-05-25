What Lily Loves: Khaite Sandals That Just Dropped, Figure-Flattering Swimsuits and the Pioneering Australian Luggage Brand I’m Travelling With

Welcome to What Lily Loves, a personal edit of the pieces, places, and ideas currently inspiring me. Think of it as your insider guide to what’s shaping my wardrobe and daily rituals. From standout finds and under-the-radar designers to shopping destinations, cultural hotspots—from restaurants and theatres to podcasts—here are the latest discoveries I’m loving.

The Designer Drop

Khaite's Liria Sandals

Khaite Liria Leather Sandals in Beige £2,750 at Mytheresa

At the start of every summer season, I always do an inventory of my footwear and keep it to a tight edit. From an everyday pair of white flats to gladiator sandals I can wear both to work and on holiday, despite what my husband would say, I’m actually quite low-maintenance when it comes to warm-weather dressing. Right now, I have the Khaite Liria sandals in my basket and I’m about to hit buy.

They’re the perfect blend of the brand’s pared-back aesthetic and everything I want from an investment pair of sandals that will really go the extra mile. The crossover and ankle straps give them a toughness that thinner summer sandals often lack, while the warm putty shade will work with pretty much any colour or print.

Spotlight On

July Suitcases

Travelling a lot for work, I’ve tried my fair share of suitcases over the years. And when you’re constantly on the move, it’s the smaller details you really notice—those little things that make packing and transit feel that bit smoother. I recently discovered July, the Australian luggage brand, and met co-founder Athan Didaskalou. It’s the first suitcase with an integrated, trackable TSA lock, CaseSafe™, compatible with both Apple’s Find My network and Google’s Find My Device, so there’s no need for separate AirTags.

Alongside his co-founder Richard Li, Didaskalou has clearly thought of everything: a 20-height multi-stop handle (so you can not only adjust it to your height, but also make it much easier to manoeuvre when moving through the airport), SilentMove™ wheels for smooth travel, and an 80/20 opening design that means you can pack most of your clothes into one side and open your case on a hotel luggage rack (who else always ends up opening their suitcase on crisp white bed sheets?). The carry-ons also feature a front-opening compartment, perfect for quick access on the go—so there’s no need to open your whole case and show the entire contents to the entire airport.

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New In This Week

Swimsuits

Whether you're heading abroad for half-term or staying at home to enjoy the heatwave hitting the UK from today, a flattering swimsuit is a must-have. Whether you're fortunate enough to have a pool in your back garden, heading to Soho House, or topping up your tan in the park, a one-piece you feel comfortable and confident in makes the whole experience far more enjoyable. From British label Away That Day’s bust-sculpting swimsuits, to Karla Colletto’s hidden scaffolding, and Alemais’ feminine prints, these are my six favourite swimsuits right now.

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On My Radar

Marilyn Monroe: A Portrait

(Image credit: The Estate of Marilyn Monroe LLC. Photo by Sam Shaw © 2026 Shaw Family Archives)

Marking what would have been Marilyn Monroe’s 100th birthday, Marilyn Monroe: A Portrait—created in collaboration with the Marilyn Monroe estate—explores the life, career and lasting cultural influence of one of Hollywood’s most iconic women. The exhibition brings together portraits by artists including Andy Warhol, Pauline Boty and Marlene Dumas, alongside photographs by legendary names such as Cecil Beaton, Richard Avedon and Eve Arnold. Personal items including books, scripts and clothing offer a more intimate look at the woman behind the global image.

From early pin-up photographs taken during her Norma Jeane years to the final beach portraits captured in 1962, Monroe remains one of the most photographed women in history. More than six decades on, she is still influencing fashion, beauty and popular culture.

The exhibition will run from June 4th until September 6th 2026. Tickets are available at npg.org.uk

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