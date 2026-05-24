Fine jewellery has long been associated with dainty designs and delicate details, but Milka Karaağaçlı İnce, founder and creative director of Kismet by Milka, is putting her own personality into the rulebook, with individuality leading the charge. Think diamond-encrusted clover charms, disco hoop earrings and 18-karat gold bracelets in the shape of zippers.

Here, Milka shares what life really looks like behind the scenes, from daily routines and studio essentials to the lessons learned while building the Selfridges-stocked fine jewellery label.

(Image credit: Kismet)

My mornings usually start quietly... My dog Bambu climbs onto my lap while I drink Turkish coffee, go through emails, and slowly wake up before the day gets busy. It’s a simple ritual but it helps me feel grounded.

When it comes to what to wear... I like getting dressed to feel easy and natural. Most mornings are quite busy, so I usually reach for designs that are comfortable but still feel put together—a tailored jacket, a soft knit, good denim. Jewellery is always what finishes the look for me. It changes the whole mood of an outfit.

My design inspiration comes from... Everywhere. Symbols, architecture, emotions, even small everyday moments. Istanbul inspires me a lot, as well. There’s such a special mix of history, craftsmanship, energy and contrast in the city, and that naturally influences the way I design. Usually a collection starts with a feeling or an idea I want to express. From there, I sketch, play with shapes and proportions, and let the process evolve naturally until everything feels balanced.

(Image credit: Kismet)

When I first started Kismet... Jewellery was often seen as something only worn for special occasions and then locked away. I wanted to change that. The idea was to create fine jewellery designs people could wear every day—pieces you could layer, stack, mix and really make part of your own style.

On my desk, you'll find... My sketchbook, because that’s where most ideas start. Turkish coffee is definitely essential too. I also like keeping prototypes or early samples on my desk so I can keep looking at them, adjusting small details, and seeing how the designs evolve. I like the process to stay very hands-on.

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My biggest pinch-me moment was... Working with Kate Moss. Seeing someone so iconic connect with the designs felt very special.

(Image credit: Kismet)

Post work, I'll be... Spending time with my kids and taking my dog for a walk. After a busy day, it’s the best way to slow down and disconnect a little.

The biggest leap of faith was.... Leaving my career to build my own brand. Opening our flagship store on New Bond Street was another huge milestone. London is actually where this journey started for me. I used to carry my designs there in a suitcase to show friends and buyers. Opening a store there years later felt very full circle.

(Image credit: Kismet)

Over the years, my business has evolved dramatically... It started as a small design-focused brand and slowly grew into an international company with stores around the world. The scale has changed a lot, but the philosophy has stayed the same: creating bold, expressive designs people can wear every day.

The biggest lesson I've learnt is business is... To trust your instincts, but also stay flexible. Building a brand is a long process, and I think it’s important to evolve while still staying true to your original vision.

Right now, I'm.... Focused on growing internationally while continuing to develop new designs and collections that reflect the spirit of the brand. We’re continuing to grow our presence in London and working on several new launches and collaborations. It feels like a very exciting moment for the brand as it continues to evolve and reach new audiences.