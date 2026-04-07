When it comes to weddings, the question we get asked most as beauty editors is when to book in for all the treatments ahead of the big day. Planning a wedding is stressful and overwhelming as it is, without the worry of what comes first: the spray tan or the manicure?

And so to alleviate some of that unnecessary angst, consider this your go-to wedding beauty timeline. It tells you when to book your Botox, why you should consider a wedding nail trial and how much time should be dedicated to teeth whitening.

12 Months To Go

Most weddings take place a year after the engagement—give or take—so this is the moment to lay the groundwork. Small, consistent steps now will pay off later.

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Sarah Chapman, super facialist to the stars, says that starting at this point gives you time "to really understand your skin, address any underlying concerns, and create a tailored programme that builds resilience, restores optimal skin health and allows the skin to perform at its very best on the big day." Her advice? She recommends regular facials every four to six weeks in the lead up to the big day.

However, if you don't have the time, she says that even with just three months, in-clinic facials and a robust homecare routine can deliver impressive results.

6 Months To Go

If you're considering permanent makeup, now is the time to book in. These treatments create subtle, long-lasting definition that will photograph really well.

"Lip Blush, a gentle tattooing technique that adds a soft wash of colour, helping define shape and symmetry for a fresh, radiant look, is a perfect bridal treatment as it enhances your natural lips without the need for fillers," says Karen Betts, founder of Karen Betts Clinics and an authority on permanent makeup. She recommends starting the process at least 16 weeks before the wedding, allowing time for healing and retouching.

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For brows, Betts says that initial microblading appointments should take place around three months before the big day, followed by a perfecting appointment four to six weeks later. "This allows enough time for the brows to settle. Brows go through different healing phases, and the colour will soften and refine within six weeks, so it’s important not to leave it too close to the big day. Planning ensures the final result feels natural and they get exactly what they want for their wedding day and for the next 12 months.”

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4 Months To Go

Let's talk about Botox. If you're thinking of having it done, plan for appointments.

"The first acts as a ‘trial’ treatment, ideally around three to four months before the big day, allowing us to understand precisely how your muscles respond and to refine dosing and placement in a way that feels completely natural," explains Dr David Jack, an aesthetic doctor.

"If someone has more established or deeper lines, I may recommend an additional earlier session. Repeated treatments over a short period can help soften etched lines more effectively by allowing a degree of dermal remodelling, rather than relying on a single treatment to do all the work."

The second treatment is done a month before the wedding, which gives enough time for the result to fully settle and, importantly, allows for a small top-up if required, he says.

You will already have been talking to your wedding hairstylist about hair trials, but it's also important to think about your colour. If you are looking for a big change for your big day—lighter, darker or changing tone—it's best to start a few months in advance. According to Ryan Bradford, a colourist at Hershesons Fitzrovia, that's because it allows time to build the colour gradually without compromising condition. You should also maintain a healthy hair routine, with regular trims and at-home conditioning treatments.

His top tip for brides is to think about tone in photos. "Very ashy or very warm tones can photograph differently, so aim for something more balanced and natural for your wedding day."

This is also a good point to think about hair removal. Jaimineey Patel, Head of VIP and Treatments at Blink Brow Bar, says that no matter which avenue you choose, a trial is important, especially if you are having a treatment for the first time. "Where possible, plan a full trial of your treatments at least 3–6 months before the wedding to ensure everything is tailored perfectly for you and you love the look."

2 Months To Go

When it comes to looking tanned on your wedding day, you can go down two routes: at-home self-tanning or a professional spray tan. If you decide to put your trust in the experts, then you should look at having a trial.

James Harknett, London's go-to spray tanner, says that it's as important as your dress fitting and makeup trial. "It’s a great idea to have your tan trial two days before a makeup trial so that your makeup artist can then match your foundation to the colour you want to be on the big day."

He also recommends trials because each spray tan solution will react differently to individual skin tones. "The undertone of the person is a huge factor in choosing the right tanning formula, so ensure at least one trial before your big day. It’s crucial you feel the colour is authentic and natural to your colouring."

This is also the ideal time for a nail trial. "It’s such a worthwhile step to see how your shade pairs with your dress and jewellery," says Faye Louise Dennis, a bridal manicurist who works with BioSculpture. "I’d recommend starting nail appointments two to three months before to find your ideal shade and shape." She also says this is the perfect time to start some at-home prep. Getting into the habit of using a cuticle oil and a repair cream for your feet will mean that come the big day, your hands and feet are in the best possible condition.

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1 Month To Go

Want a whiter smile on your wedding day? Now is the time to think about teeth whitening. "For best, long-lasting results, we typically recommend completing a full at-home whitening course, usually four tubes of gel over a period of four to six weeks in the lead-up to your wedding," says Dr Shravan Chawla, a leading aesthetic, biomimetic and restorative dentist at Ten Dental. "For the most stable and natural-looking results, an overnight whitening system is ideal. This approach allows for a gradual, controlled brightening of the teeth, helping to achieve a more even and longer-lasting finish in time for your wedding.”

He says that it's important to time your treatment correctly, so that you finish your whitening treatments one week before the big day.

This is also your window for your final Botox appointment. "This timing strikes the right balance, as results are fully established by two weeks, leaving a comfortable window to review and adjust if needed, while still looking fresh and natural on the day itself," says Dr Jack. "Leaving it any later introduces unnecessary risk, as even subtle asymmetries or the need for refinement may not have enough time to settle. A wedding is not the moment for experimentation."

From here on, avoid introducing any new skincare products or booking in for any intensive treatments—your skin needs stability right now, not surprises.

If you are having a spray tan ahead of your wedding, now is the time to really prep your body. If you are getting married towards the end of the summer, try to keep your natural tanning as even as possible. Protect areas like your back and shoulders to avoid worrying about uneven patches. One of Harknett's top tips is to exfoliate the areas where your bra straps dig in. "Do this a good few weeks leading up to the wedding tan. The reason is the skin gets compacted by the tightness of the fabrics against the body and can lead to the areas of darker tan on bra strap lines and around the boobs, leading up to the armpit area."

Two Weeks To Go

Consistency is key within the last fortnight. Now is not the time to experiment, says Chapman. "Maintain a targeted routine that supports hydration, strengthens the skin barrier and keeps the complexion balanced and stable."

Now is the time to book your lash lift, brows tint or lamination, so that results look fresh, but not too done, on the day.

This is also the best time to visit the hair salon one final time. "Schedule a final refresh, with a gloss or toner, one to two weeks before your wedding," says Bradford. "This will keep your colour fresh and polished."

Your final haircut pre-wedding should take place between two and four weeks ahead of the event. However, if you have a short, graphic crop or a fringe, Samuel Broadbent, a stylist at Hershesons Fitzrovia, suggests a cut one week before, as you want that to look as crisp as possible.

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One Week To Go

You're on the final stretch, so it's crucial not to rock the boat.

Your skin focus in the final days should be on hydration, nourishment and comfort. Use products that help to restore suppleness, plumpness and radiance. You can incorporate lymphatic drainage and facial massage to de-puff, define and lift. Chapman says to "use your skincare moments as a moment to pause within the busy lead-up, bringing both the skin and mind into a calm, balanced state ahead of the day."

Finish your teeth whitening treatments at the beginning of the week to allow for any sensitivity to subside.

Around three days before, schedule your final facial hair removal appointment. This allows any redness to settle while keeping the finish clean and defined.

Two days before you walk down the aisle is the perfect time to get your manicure and pedicure done. Dennis explains that way, you get the fresh finish you want, as close to the nail bed as possible. If you are having a spray tan, make sure they use a barrier cream and gently wipe the nails post-application to keep your nails clean and true to colour. Harknett assures us that "a good tanning therapist always protects the hands and nails and wipes any spray residue from them after application."

The Day Before

If your schedule allows, Chapman says a facial a day or two before the wedding is beneficial. "The key focus will then be on sculpting, hydration and radiance boosting – similar to how we get celebs ready for big red carpets! At this stage, we avoid anything overly active or new. Instead, we use calming LED therapy, lymphatic drainage, and my signature massage techniques to de-puff, define and reset the skin—creating that sculpted, well-rested, confident look every bride deserves. A good boost can be EMFACE for a non-invasive, needle-free lift. Endymed Radiofrequency is another favourite for tightening and firming with zero downtime."

If you are going down the spray tan route, having it done the day before is the best time. "Most brides decide that the day after the spray tan is when it looks its best," says Harknett. "It's best to have around three cool showers, which ensures all guide colour has been washed away. This gives peace of mind that nothing will rub onto the inside of the wedding dress. Also, having a day or two of gentle cleansing settles the colour on the face."

His top tip is to ensure that your spray tan is your very last pre-wedding beauty treatment. "For example, you don't want to be going for your manicure and pedicure and soaking your hands and feet post spray tan, as this will lighten these areas. Also, make sure your hair removal is done well in advance. Tanning straight after waxing is a disaster, so wax a good two to three days before the tan. You can shave 24 hours before."