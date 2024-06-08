Trust me, you're going to be wearing silver shoes ALL summer

Summer is finally (I think) upon us, so it's safe to ditch the winter footwear in favour of some more estival options.

Of course, you could go down the controversial route of jelly shoes, which are having a bit of a moment, or you could play it safe with some classic sandals.

But if you're looking for something in the middle, then you'll want to try one of the biggest shoe trends to come out of the Spring/Summer 2024 catwalks: silver shoes. Seen everywhere from Versace to Erdem, they are the perfect accessory to lift anything from white dresses to linen suits.

And it just so happens that I've found the perfect pair for you, courtesy of Dear Frances, the brand behind those crystal mesh shoes.

Newly launched, their silver Mary Janes had a waiting list long before they hit the virtual shelves, so it could be a matter of time before they sell out.

With their sleek, square-toed silhouette and delicate strap, they are beautifully timeless yet stand out thanks to their metallic finish. They'll effortlessly take you from day to night too. Think a shirt and tailored trousers for the office, swapped for a little black dress for dinner out.

Founder and Creative Director Jane Frances attributes their success to a 'joyful and quiet confience'.

There are also two more silver styles as part of the Pre-Fall collection, a pair of heeled ankle boots with a silver crake lamé finish, and heeled, round-toe pumps, so there is a style to suit all tastes if you're ready to hop onto the metallic trend.

But of course, if it's the mesh pump you're after, then there are plenty of those too in various colourways. Here are my favourite styles of the collection.