Trust me, you're going to be wearing silver shoes ALL summer
Your new go-with-everything shoes
Summer is finally (I think) upon us, so it's safe to ditch the winter footwear in favour of some more estival options.
Of course, you could go down the controversial route of jelly shoes, which are having a bit of a moment, or you could play it safe with some classic sandals.
But if you're looking for something in the middle, then you'll want to try one of the biggest shoe trends to come out of the Spring/Summer 2024 catwalks: silver shoes. Seen everywhere from Versace to Erdem, they are the perfect accessory to lift anything from white dresses to linen suits.
And it just so happens that I've found the perfect pair for you, courtesy of Dear Frances, the brand behind those crystal mesh shoes.
Newly launched, their silver Mary Janes had a waiting list long before they hit the virtual shelves, so it could be a matter of time before they sell out.
With their sleek, square-toed silhouette and delicate strap, they are beautifully timeless yet stand out thanks to their metallic finish. They'll effortlessly take you from day to night too. Think a shirt and tailored trousers for the office, swapped for a little black dress for dinner out.
Founder and Creative Director Jane Frances attributes their success to a 'joyful and quiet confience'.
There are also two more silver styles as part of the Pre-Fall collection, a pair of heeled ankle boots with a silver crake lamé finish, and heeled, round-toe pumps, so there is a style to suit all tastes if you're ready to hop onto the metallic trend.
But of course, if it's the mesh pump you're after, then there are plenty of those too in various colourways. Here are my favourite styles of the collection.
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
