Oscars 2020: See the full list of this year’s winners

Here's who cleaned up big on the night

The results are in for the 2020 Oscars, marking the end of another jam-packed award season.

The all-vegan Golden Globes made history this year, while Brad Pitt cracked a savage joke about Prince Harry at the BAFTAs – right in front of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

But back to the Oscars, and it was another successful night for Parasite, which picked up a total of four awards, while 1917 won three.

Meanwhile Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger cleaned up the Best Actor and Actress categories respectively. Keep reading for the full list of 2020 Oscar winners below.

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917



Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Parasite – WINNER



Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – WINNER



Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy – WINNER



Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – WINNER



Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story – WINNER



Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Director

The Irishman, Martin Scorsese

Joker, Todd Phillips

1917, Sam Mendes

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bong Joon Ho – WINNER

Cinematography

The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto

Joker, Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke

1917, Roger Deakins – WINNER

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, Robert Richardson

Costume Design

The Irishman, Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson

Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo

Joker, Mark Bridges

Little Women, Jacqueline Durran – WINNER

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, Arianne Phillips

Documentary (Feature)

American Factory, Julia Rieichert and Steven Bognar – WINNER

The Cave, Feras Fayyad

The Edge of Democracy, Petra Costa

For Sama, Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts

Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska and Ljubo Stefanov

Documentary (Short Subject)

In the Absence, Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone if You’re a Girl, Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva – WINNER

Life Overtakes Me, Kristine Samuelson and John Haptas

St. Louis Superman, Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan

Walk Run Cha-Cha, Laura Nix

Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari, Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland – WINNER

The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles

Joker, Jeff Groth

Parasite, Jinmo Yang

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit – WINNER



Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Parasite – WINNER

International Feature Film

Corpus Christi, Jan Komasa

Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska and Ljubo Stefanov

Les Miserables, Ladj Ly

Pain and Glory, Pedro Almodovar

Parasite, Bong Joon Ho – WINNER

Make-up and Hairstyling

Bombshell – WINNER

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Music (Original Score)

Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir – WINNER

Little Women, Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story, Randy Newman

1917, Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

Music (Original Song)

Toy Story 4, ‘I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away’

Rocketman, ‘I’m Gonna Love Me Again’ – WINNER

Breakthrough, ‘I’m Standing With You’

Frozen 2, ‘Into the Unknown’

Harriet, ‘Stand Up’

Production Design

The Irishman, Bob Shaw and Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova

1917, Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh – WINNER

Parasite, Lee Ha-Jun, Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram, and Cho Hee

Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4 – WINNER

Animted Short Film

Dcera

Hair Love – WINNER



Kitbull2

Memorable

Sister

Live Action Short Film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbours’ Window – WINNER

Saria

A Sister

Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari – WINNER



Joker

1917



Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917 – WINNER



Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917 – WINNER



Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker