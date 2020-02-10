Oscars 2020: See the full list of this year’s winners

Here's who cleaned up big on the night
The results are in for the 2020 Oscars, marking the end of another jam-packed award season.
The all-vegan Golden Globes made history this year, while Brad Pitt cracked a savage joke about Prince Harry at the BAFTAs – right in front of Prince William and Kate Middleton.
But back to the Oscars, and it was another successful night for Parasite, which picked up a total of four awards, while 1917 won three.
Meanwhile Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger cleaned up the Best Actor and Actress categories respectively. Keep reading for the full list of 2020 Oscar winners below.
Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Parasite – WINNER
Actor in a Leading Role
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – WINNER
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy – WINNER
Actor in a Supporting Role
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – WINNER
Actress in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story – WINNER
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Director
The Irishman, Martin Scorsese
Joker, Todd Phillips
1917, Sam Mendes
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon Ho – WINNER
Cinematography
The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto
Joker, Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke
1917, Roger Deakins – WINNER
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, Robert Richardson
Costume Design
The Irishman, Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson
Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo
Joker, Mark Bridges
Little Women, Jacqueline Durran – WINNER
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, Arianne Phillips
Documentary (Feature)
American Factory, Julia Rieichert and Steven Bognar – WINNER
The Cave, Feras Fayyad
The Edge of Democracy, Petra Costa
For Sama, Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts
Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska and Ljubo Stefanov
Documentary (Short Subject)
In the Absence, Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone if You’re a Girl, Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva – WINNER
Life Overtakes Me, Kristine Samuelson and John Haptas
St. Louis Superman, Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan
Walk Run Cha-Cha, Laura Nix
Film Editing
Ford v Ferrari, Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland – WINNER
The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles
Joker, Jeff Groth
Parasite, Jinmo Yang
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit – WINNER
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Parasite – WINNER
International Feature Film
Corpus Christi, Jan Komasa
Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska and Ljubo Stefanov
Les Miserables, Ladj Ly
Pain and Glory, Pedro Almodovar
Parasite, Bong Joon Ho – WINNER
Make-up and Hairstyling
Bombshell – WINNER
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Music (Original Score)
Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir – WINNER
Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story, Randy Newman
1917, Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams
Music (Original Song)
Toy Story 4, ‘I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away’
Rocketman, ‘I’m Gonna Love Me Again’ – WINNER
Breakthrough, ‘I’m Standing With You’
Frozen 2, ‘Into the Unknown’
Harriet, ‘Stand Up’
Production Design
The Irishman, Bob Shaw and Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova
1917, Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh – WINNER
Parasite, Lee Ha-Jun, Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram, and Cho Hee
Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4 – WINNER
Animted Short Film
Dcera
Latest Stories
Hair Love – WINNER
Kitbull2
Memorable
Sister
Live Action Short Film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbours’ Window – WINNER
Saria
A Sister
Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari – WINNER
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917 – WINNER
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917 – WINNER
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker