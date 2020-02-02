Brad Pitt made a savage joke about Prince Harry in his BAFTAs speech

Awkward.

Brad Pitt has been on fire with his award acceptance speeches this season. At the Golden Globes, he had Jennifer Aniston in stitches as he cracked jokes about his dating life, and has continued to make us all laugh at the BAFTAs.

On the night, Brad Pitt picked up the award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood.

However, as he couldn’t make the ceremony due to a ‘family obligation’, his Once Upon a Time co-star Margot Robbie read Brad’s acceptance speech on his behalf – and he didn’t hold back.

‘Hey Britain, I heard you just became single. Welcome to the club,’ he began, referring to the UK’s departure from the EU on Friday.

Ouch.

But it was the joke about Prince Harry – in front of Prince William and Kate Middleton, no less – that was particularly sharp.

Referring to his newly-acquired BAFTA, he wrote he was ‘going to name the award Harry,’ as he’s ‘excited about bringing it back to the States,’ a nod to Harry and Meghan’s recent stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family. Yikes.

‘His words, not mine!’ Margot reminded the audience.

Oh, Brad. We’re sure Kate and Wills saw the funny side.