'Nobody Wants This' has officially been renewed for a second season

Nobody Wants This is the most talked-about show of the moment, with the feel-good Netflix series becoming a worldwide phenomenon since its September release.

The 10-part series stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, as sex podcaster Joanne and rabbi Noah, following their unlikely relationship, and the challenges that come with blending their contrasting beliefs and backgrounds.

The show’s success has been undeniable, ranking number one on Netflix, and prompting an outpouring of love for its stars (ahem Seth Cohen resurgence).

Therefore, it was unsurprising (but very exciting) this week when Netflix chose to renew Nobody Wants This for a second season.

Yes, this is not a drill. The popular series is officially coming back for another instalment with Brody, Bell and their season one ensemble returning to the project. And in an exciting move, it looks like show creator Erin Foster is bringing in two exciting new names, Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, as executive producers and showrunners.

“Creating Nobody Wants This will forever be a career highlight for me,” Foster said of the series, via Deadline, as the show was renewed for a second season. “The incredible cast, crew, producers and executives all made this into the show it is today, and to experience viewers’ reactions to this series now that it’s out in the world has been more than anything I could have dreamed."

She continued: "I’m so lucky to be able to continue this story, and to do it alongside Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, who I’ve been such a fan of since Girls… Justice for healthy relationships being the most romantic.”

It is not currently known when Nobody Wants This season two will be released, but we will continue to update this story.

All 10 episodes of Nobody Wants This season one are available to watch now on Netflix.