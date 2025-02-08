Adam Brody's emotional on-stage tribute to "darling" wife Leighton Meester is going viral

Last night saw the 30th annual Critics' Choice Awards, with A-listers from far and wide descending on Santa Monica, California, to celebrate the past year in film and television. And from Demi Moore's powerful 'Best Actress' acceptance speech to Anora's surprise 'Best Picture' win, the ceremony was action-packed from start to finish.

Among the most talked-about moments of the night was Adam Brody's first ever Critics' Choice win, with the 45-year-old actor recognised for his role in hit Netflix series, Nobody Wants This. And taking to the stage to accept his award, Brody paid specific tribute to his "darling, darling wife" Leighton Meester.

"My darling, darling wife," he announced on-stage in a tribute to the Gossip Girl actress. "Thank you for sharing this life with me and this journey with me. Thank you for our family. Love you with all my heart. Thank you so much."

The couple, who has been married for 11 years and share two children, tragically lost their home in the LA wildfires earlier this year. And while Brody did not reference their recent tragedy in his speech, he did pay tribute to Los Angeles.

"Thank you to our lovely, lovely, lovely cast and crew," Brody announced. "We had the pleasure, the immense pleasure filming this in Los Angeles. Can't wait to run it back with you guys in a few weeks.

"Thank you to Erin Foster," he continued about the show's creator. "Thank you. Thank you. Thank you for your incredible, unique voice. Thank you for making me part of your story."

And going on to praise co-star Kristen Bell who was also nominated for her role in Nobody Wants This, he continued: "Thank you for your talent. Thank you for your kindness. Thank you for your belief in me. This is a Hanukkah present for you."

Well, this is lovely.

Nobody Wants This season two is set for release later this year.