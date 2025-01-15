The surprises - and snubs - from the full list of 2025 BAFTA nominations
The 2025 BAFTA nominations have arrived, and while the shorlist includes a number of industry predictions and fan favourites, there are also some notable titles missing. The final nods include a staggering 11 nominations for Emilia Pérez, and Cynthia Erivo (Wicked) is in the running for the Leading Actress award.
However, following the release of the 2025 BAFTA longlist earlier this month, some of the biggest films and stars of the last twelve months didn't quite make it into the final nominations. In the Outstanding British film category, We Live In Time and Paddington in Peru failed to top the list, while Nicole Kidman's performance in Babygirl went amiss in the Leading Actress category. Although Demi Moore is up for the Leading Actress award, her The Substance co-star Margaret Qualley has missed out on a Supporting Actress nomination, and the movie was taken out of the running for Best Film.
Take a look below for the full list of the 2025 BAFTAs nominations.
BAFTAs 2025 Nominations
Best film
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Outstanding British Film
Bird
Blitz
Conclave
Gladiator II
Hard Truths
Kneecap
Lee
Love Lies Bleeding
The Outrun
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Best Leading Actor
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Leading Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Hoard, Luna Carmoon (director, writer)
Kneecap, Rich Peppiatt (director, writer)
Monkey Man, Dev Patel (director)
Santosh, Sandhya Suri (director, writer), James Bowsher (producer), Balthazar De Ganay (producer) [also produced by Alan McAlex, Mike Goodridge]
Sister Midnight, Karan Kandhari (director, writer)
Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best Film (Not in the English Language)
All We Imagine As Light
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Kneecap
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Best Documentary
Black Box Diaries
Daughters
No Other Land
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Will & Harper
Best Animated Film
Flow
Inside Out 2
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Children’s/Family Film
Flow
Kensuke’s Kingdom
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Director
Anora, Sean Baker
The Brutalist, Brady Corbet
Conclave, Edward Berger
Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve
Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard
The Substance, Coralie Fargeat
Best Original Screenplay
Anora
The Brutalist
Kneecap
A Real Pain
The Substance
Best Adapted Screenplay
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Best Casting
Anora
The Apprentice
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Kneecap
Best Cinematography
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
Best Editing
Anora
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Kneecap
Best Costume Design
Blitz
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Make Up/Hair
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Best Original Score
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Wild Robot
Best Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Sound
Blitz
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
The Substance
Wicked
Best Special Effects
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
Best British Short Animation
Adiós
Mog’s Christmas
Wander to Wonder
Best British Short Film
The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
Marion
Milk
Rock, Paper, Scissors
Stomach Bug
Rising Star Award
Marisa Abela
Jharrel Jerome
David Jonsson
Mikey Madison
Nabhaan Rizwan
The 2025 BAFTAs will air on Sunday 16th February on BBC One and iPlayer.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
