The 2025 BAFTA nominations have arrived, and while the shorlist includes a number of industry predictions and fan favourites, there are also some notable titles missing. The final nods include a staggering 11 nominations for Emilia Pérez, and Cynthia Erivo (Wicked) is in the running for the Leading Actress award.

However, following the release of the 2025 BAFTA longlist earlier this month, some of the biggest films and stars of the last twelve months didn't quite make it into the final nominations. In the Outstanding British film category, We Live In Time and Paddington in Peru failed to top the list, while Nicole Kidman's performance in Babygirl went amiss in the Leading Actress category. Although Demi Moore is up for the Leading Actress award, her The Substance co-star Margaret Qualley has missed out on a Supporting Actress nomination, and the movie was taken out of the running for Best Film.

Take a look below for the full list of the 2025 BAFTAs nominations.

BAFTAs 2025 Nominations

Best film

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Emilia Pérez

Outstanding British Film

Bird

Blitz

Conclave

Gladiator II

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Lee

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Best Leading Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Leading Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Hoard, Luna Carmoon (director, writer)

Kneecap, Rich Peppiatt (director, writer)

Monkey Man, Dev Patel (director)

Santosh, Sandhya Suri (director, writer), James Bowsher (producer), Balthazar De Ganay (producer) [also produced by Alan McAlex, Mike Goodridge]

Sister Midnight, Karan Kandhari (director, writer)

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best Film (Not in the English Language)

All We Imagine As Light

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Kneecap

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Best Documentary

Black Box Diaries

Daughters

No Other Land

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Will & Harper

Best Animated Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Children’s/Family Film

Flow

Kensuke’s Kingdom

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Director

Anora, Sean Baker

The Brutalist, Brady Corbet

Conclave, Edward Berger

Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve

Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard

The Substance, Coralie Fargeat

Best Original Screenplay

Anora

The Brutalist

Kneecap

A Real Pain

The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Best Casting

Anora

The Apprentice

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Kneecap

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

Best Editing

Anora

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Kneecap

Best Costume Design

Blitz

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Make Up/Hair

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Best Original Score

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Wild Robot

Best Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Sound

Blitz

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

The Substance

Wicked

Best Special Effects

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Best British Short Animation

Adiós

Mog’s Christmas

Wander to Wonder

Best British Short Film

The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing

Marion

Milk

Rock, Paper, Scissors

Stomach Bug

Rising Star Award

Marisa Abela

Jharrel Jerome

David Jonsson

Mikey Madison

Nabhaan Rizwan

The 2025 BAFTAs will air on Sunday 16th February on BBC One and iPlayer.