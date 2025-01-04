The 2025 BAFTA Awards longlist has officially been released and it's going viral
With 2025 underway, award season is officially within sight - kicking off this weekend with the 82nd annual Golden Globes. And with the SAGs, Critics Choice and Academy Awards following soon after, we are set for an action-packed few months.
It was the British Academy Film Awards that made headlines this week, as BAFTA released its 2025 nomination longlist - something that has unsurprisingly gone viral.
The full list of BAFTA nominations will be announced on Wednesday 15 January, with the ceremony set to take place on Sunday 16 February.
Until then, here is a breakdown of the BAFTA 2025 longlist...
2025 BAFTA nomination longlist
BEST FILM
Anora
The Apprentice
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Kneecap
The Substance
Wicked
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Back to Black
Bird
Blitz
Civil War
Conclave
Gladiator II
Hard Truths
Kneecap
Lee
Love Lies Bleeding
The Outrun
Paddington in Peru
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
We Live in Time
Wicked Little Letters
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
Bring Them Down
Grand Theft Hamlet
Hoard
Kneecap
Monkey Man
On Falling
Santosh
Sister Midnight
The Taste of Mango
The Teacher
CHILDREN’S AND FAMILY FILM
Flow
Kensuke’s Kingdom
Piece by Piece
Spellbound
That Christmas
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Young Woman and the Sea
FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE
All We Imagine as Light
Black Dog (Gou zhen)
The Count of Monte Cristo
Emilia Pérez
Flow
The Girl With the Needle
I’m Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui)
Kneecap
La Chimera
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
DOCUMENTARY
The Bibi Files
Black Box Diaries
Daughters
Elton John: Never Too Late
I Am: Celine Dion
Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger
No Other Land
The Remarkable Life of Ibelin
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Will & Harper
ANIMATED FILM
Despicable Me 4
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
That Christmas
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
DIRECTOR
All We Imagine as Light, Payal Kapadia
Anora, Sean Baker
The Brutalist, Brady Corbet
Conclave, Edward Berger
Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve
Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard
La Chimera, Alice Rohrwacher
Lee, Ellen Kuras
The Outrun, Nora Fingscheidt
The Substance, Coralie Fargeat
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
All We Imagine as Light
Anora
The Apprentice
The Brutalist
Challengers
Civil War
Heretic
Kneecap
A Real Pain
The Substance
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Lee
Nickel Boys
Nightbitch
The Outrun
Sing Sing
Wicked
LEADING ACTRESS
Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Demi Moore, The Substance
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Kate Winslet, Lee
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
Marisa Abela, Back to Black
Mikey Madison, Anora
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun
LEADING ACTOR
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Daniel Craig, Queer
Dev Patel, Monkey Man
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Jude Law, Firebrand
Kingsley Ben Adir, Bob Marley: One Love
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Adriana Paz, Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Emily Watson, Small Things Like These
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Michele Austin, Hard Truths
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Harris Dickinson, Babygirl
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Mark Eydelshteyn, Anora
Stanley Tucci, Conclave
Yura Borisov, Anora
CASTING
Anora
The Apprentice
Back to Black
Blitz
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Kneecap
Wicked
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Anora
The Brutalist
Civil War
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
The Substance
COSTUME DESIGN
Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
Blitz
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked
EDITING
Anora
Challengers
Civil War
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Gladiator II
Kneecap
The Substance
MAKE-UP AND HAIR
The Apprentice
Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
Blitz
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Joker: Folie À Deux
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
ORIGINAL SCORE
Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
Blitz
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
The Outrun
The Substance
The Wild Robot
The 2025 BAFTA award ceremony will be held on Sunday 16 February.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
-
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will not be attending the Golden Globe awards, according to reports
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
I'm convinced that ankle weights are the key to an effective workout—these are the best pairs that experts swear by, at all price points
Don't wait - add a bit of spice to your home sweat sessions.
By Amelia Yeomans
-
Want a new take on natural-looking blonde? I've gone 'eco-blonde' for 2025—here's how you can too
Embrace those roots
By Rebecca Fearn