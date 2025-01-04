The 2025 BAFTA Awards longlist has officially been released and it's going viral

With 2025 underway, award season is officially within sight - kicking off this weekend with the 82nd annual Golden Globes. And with the SAGs, Critics Choice and Academy Awards following soon after, we are set for an action-packed few months.

It was the British Academy Film Awards that made headlines this week, as BAFTA released its 2025 nomination longlist - something that has unsurprisingly gone viral.

The full list of BAFTA nominations will be announced on Wednesday 15 January, with the ceremony set to take place on Sunday 16 February.

Until then, here is a breakdown of the BAFTA 2025 longlist...

2025 BAFTA nomination longlist

BEST FILM

Anora

The Apprentice

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Kneecap

The Substance

Wicked

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

Back to Black

Bird

Blitz

Civil War

Conclave

Gladiator II

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Lee

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Paddington in Peru

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

We Live in Time

Wicked Little Letters

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Bring Them Down

Grand Theft Hamlet

Hoard

Kneecap

Monkey Man

On Falling

Santosh

Sister Midnight

The Taste of Mango

The Teacher

CHILDREN’S AND FAMILY FILM

Flow

Kensuke’s Kingdom

Piece by Piece

Spellbound

That Christmas

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Young Woman and the Sea

FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

All We Imagine as Light

Black Dog (Gou zhen)

The Count of Monte Cristo

Emilia Pérez

Flow

The Girl With the Needle

I’m Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui)

Kneecap

La Chimera

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

DOCUMENTARY

The Bibi Files

Black Box Diaries

Daughters

Elton John: Never Too Late

I Am: Celine Dion

Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger

No Other Land

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Will & Harper

ANIMATED FILM

Despicable Me 4

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

That Christmas

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

DIRECTOR

All We Imagine as Light, Payal Kapadia

Anora, Sean Baker

The Brutalist, Brady Corbet

Conclave, Edward Berger

Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve

Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard

La Chimera, Alice Rohrwacher

Lee, Ellen Kuras

The Outrun, Nora Fingscheidt

The Substance, Coralie Fargeat

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

All We Imagine as Light

Anora

The Apprentice

The Brutalist

Challengers

Civil War

Heretic

Kneecap

A Real Pain

The Substance

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Lee

Nickel Boys

Nightbitch

The Outrun

Sing Sing

Wicked

LEADING ACTRESS

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Demi Moore, The Substance

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Kate Winslet, Lee

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

Marisa Abela, Back to Black

Mikey Madison, Anora

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun

LEADING ACTOR

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Daniel Craig, Queer

Dev Patel, Monkey Man

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Jude Law, Firebrand

Kingsley Ben Adir, Bob Marley: One Love

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Adriana Paz, Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Emily Watson, Small Things Like These

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Michele Austin, Hard Truths

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Harris Dickinson, Babygirl

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Mark Eydelshteyn, Anora

Stanley Tucci, Conclave

Yura Borisov, Anora

CASTING

Anora

The Apprentice

Back to Black

Blitz

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Kneecap

Wicked

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Anora

The Brutalist

Civil War

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

The Substance

COSTUME DESIGN

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice

Blitz

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

EDITING

Anora

Challengers

Civil War

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Gladiator II

Kneecap

The Substance

MAKE-UP AND HAIR

The Apprentice

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice

Blitz

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Joker: Folie À Deux

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

ORIGINAL SCORE

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice

Blitz

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

The Outrun

The Substance

The Wild Robot

The 2025 BAFTA award ceremony will be held on Sunday 16 February.