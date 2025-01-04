The 2025 BAFTA Awards longlist has officially been released and it's going viral

With 2025 underway, award season is officially within sight - kicking off this weekend with the 82nd annual Golden Globes. And with the SAGs, Critics Choice and Academy Awards following soon after, we are set for an action-packed few months.

It was the British Academy Film Awards that made headlines this week, as BAFTA released its 2025 nomination longlist - something that has unsurprisingly gone viral.

The full list of BAFTA nominations will be announced on Wednesday 15 January, with the ceremony set to take place on Sunday 16 February.

Until then, here is a breakdown of the BAFTA 2025 longlist...

2025 BAFTA nomination longlist

BEST FILM

Anora
The Apprentice
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Kneecap
The Substance
Wicked

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

Back to Black
Bird
Blitz
Civil War
Conclave
Gladiator II
Hard Truths
Kneecap
Lee
Love Lies Bleeding
The Outrun
Paddington in Peru
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
We Live in Time
Wicked Little Letters

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Bring Them Down
Grand Theft Hamlet
Hoard
Kneecap
Monkey Man
On Falling
Santosh
Sister Midnight
The Taste of Mango
The Teacher

CHILDREN’S AND FAMILY FILM

Flow
Kensuke’s Kingdom
Piece by Piece
Spellbound
That Christmas
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Young Woman and the Sea

FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

All We Imagine as Light
Black Dog (Gou zhen)
The Count of Monte Cristo
Emilia Pérez
Flow
The Girl With the Needle
I’m Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui)
Kneecap
La Chimera
The Seed of the Sacred Fig

DOCUMENTARY

The Bibi Files
Black Box Diaries
Daughters
Elton John: Never Too Late
I Am: Celine Dion
Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger
No Other Land
The Remarkable Life of Ibelin
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Will & Harper

ANIMATED FILM

Despicable Me 4
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
That Christmas
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot

DIRECTOR

All We Imagine as Light, Payal Kapadia
Anora, Sean Baker
The Brutalist, Brady Corbet
Conclave, Edward Berger
Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve
Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard
La Chimera, Alice Rohrwacher
Lee, Ellen Kuras
The Outrun, Nora Fingscheidt
The Substance, Coralie Fargeat

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

All We Imagine as Light
Anora
The Apprentice
The Brutalist
Challengers
Civil War
Heretic
Kneecap
A Real Pain
The Substance

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Lee
Nickel Boys
Nightbitch
The Outrun
Sing Sing
Wicked

LEADING ACTRESS

Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Demi Moore, The Substance
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Kate Winslet, Lee
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
Marisa Abela, Back to Black
Mikey Madison, Anora
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun

LEADING ACTOR

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Daniel Craig, Queer
Dev Patel, Monkey Man
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Jude Law, Firebrand
Kingsley Ben Adir, Bob Marley: One Love
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Adriana Paz, Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Emily Watson, Small Things Like These
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Michele Austin, Hard Truths
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Harris Dickinson, Babygirl
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Mark Eydelshteyn, Anora
Stanley Tucci, Conclave
Yura Borisov, Anora

CASTING

Anora
The Apprentice
Back to Black
Blitz
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Kneecap
Wicked

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Anora
The Brutalist
Civil War
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
The Substance

COSTUME DESIGN

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
Blitz
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked

EDITING

Anora
Challengers
Civil War
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Gladiator II
Kneecap
The Substance

MAKE-UP AND HAIR

The Apprentice
Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
Blitz
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Joker: Folie À Deux
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked

ORIGINAL SCORE

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
Blitz
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
The Outrun
The Substance
The Wild Robot

The 2025 BAFTA award ceremony will be held on Sunday 16 February.

