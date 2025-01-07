It’s official, we’re in award season. Sunday saw this year’s Golden Globes and this morning, the 2025 nominees for the BAFTA Rising Star Award were officially revealed at London's The Savoy Hotel, where Pete Jeavons, Marketing Communications Director at EE, reminded guests that this was the very site of Julia Roberts’ and Hugh Grant’s swoony kiss in Notting Hill.

The exclusive press conference was hosted by film critic Ali Plumb, and actor Jack O’Connell (who won the Rising Star Award award ten years ago) announced this year’s nominees, who—drumroll, please—are: Marisa Abela, Jharrel Jerome, David Jonsson, Mikey Madison and Nabhaan Rizwan.

BAFTA EE Rising Star Award announcement (Image credit: EE)

BAFTA CEO, Jane Millichip, reminded guests that the Rising Star Award , which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, is in honour of the late British casting director Mary Selway who championed emerging talent throughout her illustrious career.

Mia McKenna-Bruce took home the award at last year’s BAFTAs and previous winners include such starry names as Tom Hardy, Emma Mackey, Kristen Stewart, John Boyega, and Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya.

Marisa Abela at the BAFTA EE Rising Star Award announcement (Image credit: EE)

“It’s truly a privilege to be here today and to have this opportunity to celebrate my peers and our wonderful community of actors.” Marisa Abela

The BAFTA EE Rising Star Award is the only award voted for by the public and voting is now open here until Friday 14th February 2025 at 12pm.

The winner will be announced on Sunday 16th February 2025 at the EE BAFTA Film Awards ceremony.