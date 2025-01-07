Anora’s Mikey Madison and Amy Winehouse actor Marisa Abela among this year’s Rising Star nominees
Congratulations are in order
It’s official, we’re in award season. Sunday saw this year’s Golden Globes and this morning, the 2025 nominees for the BAFTA Rising Star Award were officially revealed at London's The Savoy Hotel, where Pete Jeavons, Marketing Communications Director at EE, reminded guests that this was the very site of Julia Roberts’ and Hugh Grant’s swoony kiss in Notting Hill.
The exclusive press conference was hosted by film critic Ali Plumb, and actor Jack O’Connell (who won the Rising Star Award award ten years ago) announced this year’s nominees, who—drumroll, please—are: Marisa Abela, Jharrel Jerome, David Jonsson, Mikey Madison and Nabhaan Rizwan.
BAFTA CEO, Jane Millichip, reminded guests that the Rising Star Award, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, is in honour of the late British casting director Mary Selway who championed emerging talent throughout her illustrious career.
Mia McKenna-Bruce took home the award at last year’s BAFTAs and previous winners include such starry names as Tom Hardy, Emma Mackey, Kristen Stewart, John Boyega, and Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya.
The BAFTA EE Rising Star Award is the only award voted for by the public and voting is now open here until Friday 14th February 2025 at 12pm.
The winner will be announced on Sunday 16th February 2025 at the EE BAFTA Film Awards ceremony.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
-
Why Princess Kate is "heartbroken" over Prince George's future
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
This unique perfume trend is sure to please all sweet scent lovers—here's how to wear it
Malin + Goetz, Phlur and LBTY are all taking 'note'
By Rebecca Fearn
-
Want a new style for 2025? Jewellery experts explain the coolest earring options for each piercing placement
Yes, the curated ear is absolutely back
By Rebecca Fearn
-
Here's who won big at the 2024 BAFTA TV Awards
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Top Boy, The Crown and Black Mirror lead the BAFTA TV nominations
Here's the full list of nominees
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Here's the full list of winners from the Baftas 2024
And one film in particular scooped most of the statuettes
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The BAFTA nominations are here - and two films are predicted to win big
Are you ready?
By Lauren Hughes
-
BAFTAs 2022 red carpet: see all the stunning looks, from Lady Gaga to Emma Watson
By Penny Goldstone
-
‘A century ago, the suffragettes laid the groundwork for this dogged resistance’
Joanna Lumley gave a nod to the Suffragette movement in her opening BAFTAs speech, but it divided opinion...
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
BAFTA winners 2018: The full list
And the BAFTA goes to...
By Laura Jane Turner
-
Best actress winner Frances McDormand explains why she’s not wearing black in her acceptance speech
She also alluded to Three Billboards-style protests against government after the Grenfell fire and the Florida shooting
By Lucy Pavia