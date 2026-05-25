Lizzo Has Shut Down Accusations That She ‘Shaded’ Taylor Swift

Lizzo has returned to the headlines in 2026, with her highly-anticipated fifth studio album, BITCH, set for release on Friday 5 June.

However, it is her recent social media activity that has got the world talking the most, with the 43-year-old taking to X this weekend to respond to accusations that she had 'shaded' singers Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo.

And in now-viral posts, the Good as Hell singer publicly shut down her online critics, stating that she would "never talk shit about any artist".

The Life Of A Showgirl + MY FACE HURTS FROM SMILING — 4.005M 👑 ICEMAN + MAID OF HONOUR + HABIBTI — 683k ⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️ pic.twitter.com/gc9g9fSR7lMay 22, 2026

The online accusations were prompted by a post that Lizzo reshared to her X profile, comparing her and Taylor Swift's latest album sales figures.

“The Life Of A Showgirl + MY FACE HURTS FROM SMILING — 4.005M," read the post, captioning a video clip of Lizzo’s STFU music video. "ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR — 683k."

"Can someone explain what this means?," Lizzo asked her fans, to which one X user responded: "It means all that shit talking you did about Tay finally caught up with you."

Are you well? First of all I have never talked shit about Taylor Swift— also while we on the subject I’ve never talked shit about any artist. Just because I mention an artist by name does not mean I’m talking shit— grow tf up pls https://t.co/HjgjutzcDwMay 23, 2026

"Are you well? First of all I have never talked shit about Taylor Swift," Lizzo publicly responded, shutting down the accusations. "Also while we on the subject I've never talked shit about any artist. Just because I mention an artist by name does not mean I'm talking shit - grow tf up pls."

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This is not the first time that Lizzo has shut down feud rumours between her and Taylor Swift, with the Pink singer speaking out during the Perth leg of her Australia tour in 2023.

Responding to a fan's sign that said "I chose you over Taylor," Lizzo publicly announced: "I’m going to start off be saying thank you for coming to my show, I know tickets are expensive to everybody’s shows, so it means the world to me that you’re here.

"[But] Taylor Swift is amazing as well," she added. "I heart Tay Tay too, there’s no competition here."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lizzo also went on to shut down a claim that she was throwing "shade" at Olivia Rodrigo over the weekend, taking to X to clear up the situation.

"WOAH! would never shade Olivia Rodrigo," Lizzo posted. "I think she's amazing. Maybe I'll stop interacting with Stan accounts so there's no confusion - I need Twitter to give y'all a orange check or something."

BITCH, Lizzo's fifth studio album, is set for release on Friday 5 June 2026.

We will continue to update this story.