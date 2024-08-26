A teaser for Emily in Paris season four part two has dropped and it's going viral

Emily in Paris season four is undoubtedly the most talked-about show of the summer, with part one of the highly-anticipated instalment dropping earlier this month.

And with the next five episodes set to be released in a matter of weeks, every EIP detail from potential plot lines and surprising filming locations to returning and brand new characters, is going viral.

This week, Lily Collins (our girl Emily Cooper) shared a teaser for what's to come, releasing a series of never-before-seen photographs of season four part two, and unsurprisingly, they have since gone viral.

"A little something to tide you over until September 12," Collins captioned the snaps. "A first look at @emilyinparis season four, part TWO!! Let's see what happens when Emily takes a little Roman holiday..."

A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) A photo posted by on

"This season does not disappoint," Collins has previously said of the upcoming instalment. "And I can't wait to show you all what Emily's been up to, where she travels, and of course, what she wears. Mark your calendars and get ready for another wild ride..."

Lucas Bravo, the actor behind the character of Gabriel, has also opened up about the upcoming instalment, suggesting that it could be a transformative season for Emily and Gabriel.

"This season is all about maturity," Bravo has explained of season four as a whole, later adding that he's "never been so close to Lily [Collins] before in terms of what [they] brought to Gabriel and Emily.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We really wanted to take it to the next level, not in terms of passion but in terms of maturity and the connection between them," he continued. "There's a lot of problems that weren't addressed for three seasons which we're confronting now."

Emily in Paris season four part one is available to watch now on Netflix, and part two is set to land on the streaming platform on September 12th.

We will continue to update this story.