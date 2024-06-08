Lily Collins' sweet words about her Emily in Paris co-star are going viral

Emily in Paris is one of the most talked-about shows of 2024, and with its highly-anticipated fourth season coming to Netflix this summer, that shows no signs of slowing down.

Yes, the countdown is officially on and it's not long until we can find out what our girl Emily has been up to this season. Whether she and Gabriel will finally get together, if a relationship with Alfie is back on the cards (Lucien Laviscount is officially back for season four), and whether Camille and Gabriel will become parents.

There's a lot of season three plot lines to untangle, and with the emergence of first look photographs and filming locations (season four is heading to Rome), the next instalment is all anyone can talk about.

(Image credit: Netflix)

This week, it was the Netflix show's stars that made headlines as Lily Collins paid a beautiful tribute to castmate and onscreen BFF Ashley Park, to honour her birthday. And unsurprisingly, her sweet words have gone viral.

"Happy birthday to a woman I'll never be able to properly express my love and admiration for," Collins posted to Instagram, captioning a carousel of photographs documenting their friendship. "Ashley Park you are too funny for words and I don't know how we ever get any work done. You're the most incredible scene partner (when we finally calm down). You're the most incredible listener and supportive soul sister. And you are a constant source of inspiration and light to all those around you. You are beyond a shadow of a doubt one of the greatest gifts in my life. You're family forever and I love you so so much..."

Replying in the comment section, park posted: "I love you. Thank you for being there for me this past year especially and always."

(Image credit: Netflix)

This is not the first time that either Park or Collins has acknowledged their close bond. In fact, Park posted a similar tribute to her friend earlier this year, calling her "the best scene partner, sister, and safe place to me."

"Lily, I can't put into words how genuinely beautiful it is to watch you grow in unwavering heart and empowering smarts through each birthday, on this set and beyond...," Park continued. "You are there for me in ways that I'd never expect you to be. To be candid, these past couple months working in Paris while navigating my health and new norm of energy have been incredibly difficult for me. But having you by my side and uplifting me, as you always have Lily, has given me the strength to persevere in times when I need it most. You do this for so many around you Lils. Proud of you this year, and for so many to come."

Emily in Paris season four is coming to Netflix in two parts, the first on August 15th and the second on September 12th.

We will continue to update this story.