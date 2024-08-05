Emily in Paris season four is set to star some brand new characters - here's what we know so far
Emily in Paris season four is just days away, with the highly-anticipated Netflix show set to drop its first instalment next week. And with the world already in full-on Paris mode with the 2024 Olympic Games, news of season four is going viral.
The season three finale left a lot up in the air, and subsequently, everything from S4 plot lines and surprising filming locations to delayed release dates and returning characters is going viral.
However, it wasn't the returning characters that were making the most headlines this week, but the new ones, with season four seeing a host of fresh faces.
The most notable is sure to be Eugenio Franceschini, coming onboard as Marcello - a potential love interest for Emily, in Rome, where part of season four is reported to be set.
"Marcello is direct, confident, and values simplicity," Netflix has explained of the new role. "He’s substantive but never flashy - true to the roots of his family’s company."
It is not known how much Marcello will feature in the fourth season, but casting would suggest that he plays a substantial role, with Italian actress Anna Galiena also coming onboard as his mother, Antonia Muratori.
Other new season four characters include Laurent's daughter Genevieve, played by Franco-American actress Thalia Besson, and a new love interest for Sylvie in Giancarlo, played by Raoul Bova. Plus, in surprising casting, Rupert Everett is also coming onboard for the fourth instalment, undertaking the role of Giorgio Barbieri, a Rome-based businessman who owns a global interior design firm.
A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins)
A photo posted by on
"This season does not disappoint," Lily Collins has previously said of the upcoming fourth instalment. "And I can't wait to show you all what Emily's been up to, where she travels, and of course, what she wears. Mark your calendars and get ready for another wild ride..."
Emily in Paris season four is coming to Netflix in two parts, the first on August 15th and the second on September 12th.
We will continue to update this story.
