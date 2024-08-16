A relationship expert has weighed in on the Emily in Paris love triangle

Emily in Paris season four is officially here, with the highly-anticipated first instalment dropping this week. And five episodes in, it’s already going viral.

Yes, from surprising filming locations (ciao Rome!) to new cast members (some of them A-list), season four is making non-stop headlines. This is particularly true when it comes to plot lines, with the love triangle between Emily Cooper, her French chef neighbour Gabriel and her British ex Alfie finally coming to a head.

Relationship expert Louella Alderson opened up about the dynamic this week in partnership with Pandora UK, analysing Emily’s compatibility with both Alfie and Gabriel, and predicting who she will eventually end up with.

“Gabriel and Alfie both complement Emily's personality in different ways,” explained Alderson, the co-founder of dating app So-Syncd. “Gabriel is a passionate and emotional artist who encourages Emily to explore her creative side and take risks.

“On the other hand, Alfie is laid-back, level-headed and fun-loving, providing Emily with a sense of stability and balance,” she later continued. “He doesn't overthink things like Emily does and he's the calm to her chaos.

(Image credit: Netflix)

“Ultimately, Emily must weigh the pros and cons of both relationships and decide what’s most important to her,” Alderson concluded. “While Gabriel may support her personal growth more and align with her long-term goals, Alfie offers a sense of stability and simplicity that Emily craves. With Gabriel, there is a constant push and pull of their intense chemistry mixed with complications, while with Alfie it's more relaxed and uncomplicated.”

Alderson went on to predict that Emily will ultimately choose Gabriel, adding that it’s possible that she will choose neither.

“It's also possible that [Emily] may choose neither and focus on her own personal growth and career for a while,” Alderson continued. “She has shown throughout the series that she is a strong and independent woman.”

Emily in Paris season four part one is available to watch now, with part two set for release on September 12th 2024.

We will continue to update this story.