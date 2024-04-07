Emily in Paris is officially moving to a different country for season four

Emily in Paris season four is officially on its way, and unsurprisingly it’s all anyone can talk about, with the S3 finale leaving everything up in the air.

Will Camille and Gabriel become parents? And where does that leave our gal Emily? Will L'esprit de Gigi actually get its Michelin star? Will Mindy compete in Eurovision? Is Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) set to feature? And will Pierre Cadot be making a grand comeback? Everyone wants to know.

EIP viewers have been counting down the days until the next instalment to find out the answers. But while the highly anticipated fourth season was originally scheduled for filming in Autumn 2023, following strike action by SAG-AFTRA (the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists), filming for the Netflix show was delayed.

This month, filming has got back on track, with the cast returning to the Capital and reports that producers want to wrap up before Paris hosts the Olympics in June.

Perhaps this is why Emily in Paris season four is reported to be set in a brand new location.

Yes, this is not a drill. Emily in Paris is moving out of Paris, with part of the Netflix show reportedly set in Italy, and more specifically Rome.

"While Emily's heart will always remain true to Paris, her life takes some unexpected twists this season," Lily Collins explained at a 2023 Netflix TUDUM event. “Don't be surprised to find her on a Roman holiday.”

There is no current official release date for Emily in Paris season 4, but it is thought to be landing some time in winter 2024. And knowing the Netflix show, it’s sure to reinvigorate our love of croissants, berets and all things styled by Patricia Field.

We will continue to update this story.