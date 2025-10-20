The Bridgerton Cast Has a Sweet Tradition for Each Season’s Lead Actor

Bridgerton season four is officially on its way, with the highly-anticipated next instalment set for release in 2026. And from new castings and potential royal cameos to first look images, the Netflix Regency drama has been dominating the headlines.

Each Bridgerton season is adapted from a novel in Julia Quinn's bestselling collection, documenting the love lives of the eight Bridgerton children. And as such, season one focused on eldest daughter Daphne Bridgerton, with the next two following her brothers Anthony and Colin Bridgerton, respectively.

The show's fourth season however will be based on the third novel from Julia Quinn's bestselling collection, An Offer From a Gentleman, starring Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, with actress Yerin Ha officially joining the cast as his love interest, Sophie Baek.

And with three of his onscreen siblings paving the way before him, Thompson is sure to receive plenty of guidance around his starring role.

In fact, Jonathan Bailey who starred in the second season as Anthony Bridgerton has previously revealed a sweet behind the scenes tradition, with Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Bridgerton) mentoring him from her previous experience leading season one.

"Phoebe was great at [counseling] me, because it’s not something you can explain to your friends and family, who you don’t see for weeks on end," Bailey explained to the Radio Times.

The advice, he added, was physical as well as mental, including "to get fit, eat healthily and get as much sleep as possible".

Bailey found the advice so useful that he created a notebook of guidance to be passed down through the seasons, stating: "It’s a Bridgerton guide for the next sibling who plays the lead."

Bridgerton season four is set for release in 2026, premiering in two parts. The first will be released on January 29, and the second will air on February 26.

