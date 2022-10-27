And Just Like That season 2 is on the way

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sex And The City spin off And Just Like That is set to return for new season after much anticipation.

Sarah Jessica Parker picks up her role as Carrie Bradshaw in the series, and alongside co-star Sara Ramirez - who plays Che Diaz - she teased a hint that And Just Like That is in the works.

A few months ago a representative from HBO confirmed a second instalment would be heading to our small screens, with Michael Patrick King telling The Hollywood Reporter: "I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters — played by these powerful, amazing actors.

"The fact is, we're all thrilled. And just like that our sex life is back."

Ever since, fans have been in a frenzy to know exactly when it will return, how to watch, and the cast - plus, that all important question if Kim Cattrall may make an appearance.

And Just Like That season 2 cast

The usual suspects will reprise their roles in the forthcoming series with SJP returning as Carrie Bradshaw, Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Cynthia Nixon playing Miranda Hobbes.

Sara Ramirez will also return as Che Diaz, after she teased the second instalment on social media.

Kim Cattrall - who portrayed the iconic Samantha Jones in Sex And the City - is not expected to star in And Just Like That season two as she was absent from the first series.

However, there is growing speculation John Corbett’s character, Aidan Shaw, may make an appearance in the new series.

Trying not to give too much away when asked if he will revive his role as Carrie’s former love interest once more, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight he replied: “Could be, could be. Well, you know, I can't be like, cryptic about it anymore.”

(Image credit: ©2021 WarnerMedia Direct / HBO Max™ / And Just Like That)

A release date for the new season has yet to be revealed.

However, King previously told Variety the aim is for the upcoming production to hit our screens in the summer of 2023.

But we will keep you updated as soon as we know more.

Has filming for And Just Like That season 2 started?

From what we can gather, yes.

On Sara Ramirez’s Instagram account she posted a picture of the script, which she captioned: “shhhhh….”

SJP also posted a picture of her script, which only gave away the episode number (401 for those super keen fans).

Alongside the post, Sarah wrote: “Just this much. For now. X, SJ”

The posts were just a matter of weeks ago, so that tells us filming could be underway - and fingers crossed will be hitting our screens soon.

A post shared by Sara Ramirez (@therealsararamirez) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Just earlier this month, the cast - including Sarah and Kristin Davis - were pictured showing off the eclectic styling choices for their characters while filming on the streets of New York City.

All we have to say is: pigeon clutch.

How to watch And Just Like That

And Just Like That landed on HBO in late 2021, and we anticipate the second series will also drop on the platform too.

The series is also available to watch on Now TV and Amazon Prime, for those who have a Prime membership (although you can sign up for a 30-day free trial, which is well worth doing so not to miss out).

What happened in And Just Like That season 1

In the first series, written by Michael Patrick King, Carrie is seen navigating life as a single fifty-something following the death of her husband Big, Miranda splits from Brady to move to Los Angeles with comedian partner Che Diaz, and Charlotte is parenting her two children. While Kim Cattrall declined to participate in the project, her character Samantha Jones is referred to numerous times during the reboot, and now lives in London.

The 10-episode first season came to a conclusion in February 2022, and before the confirmation there were rumours flying around from actors and producers that fans could be treated to a second series.

Is Kim Cattrall in And Just Like That?

(Image credit: © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

As far as we know, Kim Cattrall will not be starring in And Just Like That season 2.

The 66-year-old actor was not on board for the first series, and when asked about returning to the role she simply stated: "That's a no. It's powerful to say no."

Kim has since claimed she was "never asked" to star in the spin off series.

She told Variety: "I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media."