This controversial storyline from Nobody Wants This will be cut in season 2

Nobody Wants This is the Netflix romcom series that came out of nowhere and has had the world utterly obsessed. Whether it's Adam Brody and Kristen Bell's undeniable chemistry or that curb-side kiss, it took less than three weeks on the streaming platform for a season 2 to be confirmed.

While creator Erin Foster has previously spoken about what fans can expect in the next instalment - including how the characters will change - during a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter she explained that there's one relationship that won't make it into phase two. The growing friendship (flirt-ship?) between Joanne's sister Morgan (played by Justine Lupe) and Noah's brother Sasha proved controversial with some viewers - and now Erin has confirmed that they'll be cutting that storyline completely.

She explained: "I think we’re going to wrap up their weird 'Is it romantic?' thing. Because we want to see them together in season 2, hanging out. We want to see Esther. I think we went down that road enough that now we’re going to pull back and reposition so we can have them all in scenes together without [Morgan] being like, a full homewrecker."

As for Nobody Wants This season 2, Erin will be moving into an executive producer role while Girls alums Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan will take over as showrunners. Despite viewers concerns it will change the show too much, Erin shared what the next season will look like during the same interview. She said: "I kind of always operated with the hope of a season two. When you’re on set and you’re in editing and experiencing it, the chemistry between Adam and Kirsten was palpable. You’d watch on screen and we felt like, 'Oh, we think we struck something that’s really special here.'

"So I guess I kind of always looked at the show in editing with the idea of, 'Where would we take it next, if we could?'"

At the time of writing, there are no details about a season 2 release date - so we're not sure when we can expect a second helping to land on Netflix. Fingers crossed we won't have to wait too long...

Nobody Wants This season one is available to stream now on Netflix.