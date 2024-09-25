Chappell Roan responds to backlash for 'out of context' US election comments

Chappell Roan became a household name this year thanks to her impossibly catchy pop songs, incredible performances and costumes, and her unwavering commitment to standing up for both herself (read: shutting down the photographer who swore at her on the VMAs red carpet) and the causes she believes in.

However, the singer faced backlash this week following a profile piece in The Guardian where she spoke about the US Presidential Elections and declined to endorse either candidate. Many assuming that she would back Kamala Harris, who is running for the Democratic Party and has used Chappell's music during her campaigning, but instead she took the opportunity to encourage people to 'vote small' to enact change.

In the interview, Chappell told the publication: "I have so many issues with our government in every way. There are so many things that I would want to change. So I don’t feel pressured to endorse someone. There’s problems on both sides. I encourage people to use your critical thinking skills, use your vote – vote small, vote for what’s going on in your city."

She went on to elaborate that she would like to see positive change for 'trans rights. They cannot have cis people making decisions for trans people, period."

However, her reluctance to offer Kamala Harris her public support led to many speculating that she would instead support Donald Trump, and she faced an onslaught of criticism online. As well as being accused of 'neutrality' during the election year, others claimed that she is 'maga coded'.

In response, Chappell took to TikTok yesterday (Tuesday 24th September) to respond to the backlash and emphasise that she will always 'stand up for what’s right and what I believe in'. She explained in the video: "I have encouraged people to use critical thinking skills, learn about what they’re voting for, learn about who they’re voting for and ask questions, and it’s being completely taken out of context, per usual."

She added: "There is nuance to what I say in interviews, and I think it’s important that people use critical thinking. I think it’s important for me to question authority and question world leaders and question myself, question my algorithm, question if some person that tweeted something about someone else is even true."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It’s important to question, because I think that’s how we move forward. This is my third election in voting, and the world is changing so rapidly, and I want to be part of the generation that changes things for good, because we need it. If you come to my shows, if you read my full interviews, if you literally know anything about me and what I stand for, you know that this is not lip service and this is not virtue signalling... that my actions have always paved the way for my project and the people who know me. Actions speak louder than words, and actions speak louder than an endorsement."

To further clarify her comments to The Guardian, she ended the clip by saying: "So hear it from my mouth, if you’ll still wondering: No, I’m not voting for Trump. And yes, I will always question those in power and those making decisions over other people. And I will stand up for what’s right and what I believe in, and it’s always at the forefront of my project... and I’m sorry that you fell for the clickbait."

Well, that's that!