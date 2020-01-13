Here are all the winners from last night’s starry Critic’s Choice awards

The 25th annual Critic's Choice Awards took place last night in California, with big wins for Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Words by Kate McCusker
Following on from last week’s Golden Globes, the awards are seen as an indicator of who might win big at the Oscars, whose nominees are due to be announced later this afternoon.
This year’s star-studded ceremony, hosted by Taye Diggs, saw Once Upon a Time in Hollywood take home the most coveted prize for best picture. The Quentin Tarantino film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie proved the star of the evening, winning Brad Pitt the award for best actor, best original screenplay for Quentin Tarantino and best production design for the film’s Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge continued her awards season winning streak, taking home best actress in a comedy series. The show also scooped the overall award for best comedy series, and our favourite gin-swigging “hot priest” Andrew Scott took home the prize for best actor in a comedy series. When accepting her award, Waller-Bridge laughingly admitted her shock at the success of a character ‘who literally looks into the camera and says, “Fuck me up the arse.'” She joked to the audience: ‘Thank you for getting behind that.’
Renee Zellweger, thought to be a forerunner in the Oscars race, took home the best actress award for her portrayal of a down-on-her-luck Judy Garland playing her last shows in biopic Judy, released earlier this year.
Meanwhile Joaquin Phoenix took home the prize in the best actor category for his popular portrayal of a disaffected loner in Joker.
It also proved a successful night for streaming service Netflix, who bagged awards for The Irishman, Marriage Story and When They See Us.
In an unusual twist, the coveted best director prize was awarded to two directors: Parasite‘s Bong Joon-ho and 1917‘s Sam Mendes, after it was announced voters in the Los Angeles-based Broadcast Film Critics Association could not decide between them.
See below the full list of winners and nominees.
Film
BEST PICTURE
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (WINNER)
1917
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Parasite
Uncut Gems
BEST ACTOR
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker (WINNER)
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Robert De Niro – The Irishman
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name
Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems
BEST ACTRESS
Renée Zellweger – Judy (WINNER)
Awkwafina – The Farewell
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o – Us
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (WINNER)
Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Laura Dern – Marriage Story (WINNER)
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit (WINNER)
Julia Butters – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Noah Jupe – Honey Boy
Thomasin McKenzie – Jojo Rabbit
Shahadi Wright Joseph – Us
Archie Yates – Jojo Rabbit
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
The Irishman (WINNER)
Bombshell
Knives Out
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
BEST DIRECTOR
Sam Mendes – 1917 (WINNER – TIE)
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite (WINNER – TIE)
Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
Greta Gerwig – Little Women
Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (WINNER)
Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
Rian Johnson – Knives Out
Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – Parasite
Lulu Wang – The Farewel
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Greta Gerwig – lLittle Women (WINNER)
Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue – A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – Joker
Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit
Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Roger Deakins – 1917 (WINNER)
Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse
Phedon Papamichael – Ford v Ferrari
Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman
Robert Richardson – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Lawrence Sher – Joker
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (WINNER)
Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran – Joker
Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales – 1917
Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman – Little Women
Lee Ha Jun – Parasite
Bob Shaw, Regina Graves – The Irishman
Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell – Downton Abbey
BEST EDITING
Lee Smith – 1917 (WINNER)
Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – Ford v Ferrari
Yang Jinmo – Parasite
Fred Raskin – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite Is My Name (WINNER)
Julian Day – Rocketman
Jacqueline Durran – Little Women
Arianne Phillips – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – The Irishman
Anna Robbins – Downton Abbey
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Bombshell (WINNER)
Dolemite Is My Name
The Irishman
Joker
Judy
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Rocketman
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Endgame (WINNER)
1917
Ad Astra
The Aeronauts
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
The Lion King
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Toy Story 4 (WINNER)
Abominable
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Missing Link
BEST ACTION MOVIE
Avengers: Endgame (WINNER)
1917
Ford v Ferrari
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Spider-Man: Far From Home
BEST COMEDY
Dolemite Is My Name (WINNER)
Booksmart
The Farewell
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE
Us (WINNER)
Ad Astra
Avengers: Endgame
Midsomma
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Parasite (WINNER)
Atlantics
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
BEST SONG
Glasgow (No Place Like Home) – Wild Rose (WINNER – TIE)
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman (WINNER – TIE)
I’m Standing With You – Breakthrough
Into the Unknown – Frozen II
Speechless – Aladdin
Spirit – The Lion King
Stand Up – Harriet
BEST SCORE
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker (WINNER)
Michael Abels – Us
Alexandre Desplat – Little Women
Randy Newman – Marriage Story
Thomas Newman – 1917
Robbie Robertson – The Irishman
Television
DRAMA SERIES
Succession (HBO) (WINNER)
The Crown (Netflix)
David Makes Man (OWN)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Pose (FX)
This Is Us (NBC)
Watchmen (HBO)
ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO) (WINNER)
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
Mike Colter – Evil (CBS)
Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)
Kit Harington – Game of Throne (HBO)
Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)
Tobias Menzies – The Crown (Netflix)
Billy Porter – Pose (FX)
ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Regina King – Watchmen (HBO) (WINNER)
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Olivia Colman – The Crown (Netflix)
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies (HBO)
Mj Rodriguez – Pose (FX)
Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)
Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple) (WINNER)
Asante Blackk – This Is Us (NBC)
Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)
Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones (HBO)
Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)
Delroy Lindo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Tim Blake Nelson – Watchmen (HBO)
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jean Smart – Watchmen (HBO) (WINNER)
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown (Netflix)
Gwendoline Christie – Game of Thrones (HBO)
Laura Dern – Big Little Lies (HBO)
Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies (HBO)
Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)
COMEDY SERIES
Fleabag (Amazon) (WINNER)
Barry (HBO)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Mom (CBS)
One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Pen15 (Hulu)
Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Bill Hader – Barry (HBO) (WINNER)
Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)
Walton Goggins – The Unicorn (CBS)
Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Paul Rudd – Living with Yourself (Netflix)
Bashir Salahuddin – Sherman’s Showcase (IFC)
Ramy Youssef – Ramy (Hulu)
ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag (Amazon) (WINNER)
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)
Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep (HBO)
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Andrew Scott – Fleabag (Amazon) (WINNER)
Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
Anthony Carrigan – Barry (HBO)
William Jackson Harper – The Good Place (NBC)
Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)
Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) (WINNER)
D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place (NBC)
Sian Clifford – Fleabag (Amazon)
Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)
Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Molly Shannon – The Other Two (Comedy Central)
LIMITED SERIES
When They See Us (Netflix) (WINNER)
Catch-22 (Hulu)
Chernobyl (HBO)
Fosse/Verdon (FX)
The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
Years and Years (HBO)
ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us (Netflix) (WINNER)
Christopher Abbott – Catch-22 (Hulu)
Mahershala Ali – True Detective (HBO)
Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
Jared Harris – Chernobyl (HBO)
Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon(FX)
Noah Wyle – The Red Line (CBS)
ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon (FX) (WINNER)
Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable (Netflix)
Anne Hathaway – Modern Love (Amazon)
Megan Hilty – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
Joey King – The Act (Hulu)
Jessie Mueller – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
Merritt Wever – Unbelievable (Netflix)
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl (HBO) (WINNER)
Asante Blackk – When They See Us (Netflix)
George Clooney – Catch-22 (Hulu)
John Leguizamo – When They See Us (Netflix)
Dev Patel –Modern Love (Amazon)
Jesse Plemons – El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Russell Tovey – Years and Years (HBO)
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Toni Collette – Unbelievable (Netflix) (WINNER)
Patricia Arquette – The Act (Hulu)
Marsha Stephanie Blake – When They See Us (Netflix)
Niecy Nash – When They See Us (Netflix)
Margaret Qualley – Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Emma Thompson – Years and Years (HBO)
Emily Watson – Chernobyl (HBO)
ANIMATED SERIES
BoJack Horseman (Netflix) (WINNER)
Big Mouth (Netflix)
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)
The Simpsons (Fox)
Undone (Amazon)
TALK SHOW
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS) (WINNER – TIE)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC) (WINNER – TIE)
Desus & Mero (Showtime)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
COMEDY SPECIAL
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ (ABC) (WINNER)
Amy Schumer: Growing (Netflix)
Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix)
Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)
Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix)
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)