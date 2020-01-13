Here are all the winners from last night’s starry Critic’s Choice awards

The 25th annual Critic's Choice Awards took place last night in California, with big wins for Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Words by Kate McCusker

Following on from last week’s Golden Globes, the awards are seen as an indicator of who might win big at the Oscars, whose nominees are due to be announced later this afternoon.

This year’s star-studded ceremony, hosted by Taye Diggs, saw Once Upon a Time in Hollywood take home the most coveted prize for best picture. The Quentin Tarantino film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie proved the star of the evening, winning Brad Pitt the award for best actor, best original screenplay for Quentin Tarantino and best production design for the film’s Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge continued her awards season winning streak, taking home best actress in a comedy series. The show also scooped the overall award for best comedy series, and our favourite gin-swigging “hot priest” Andrew Scott took home the prize for best actor in a comedy series. When accepting her award, Waller-Bridge laughingly admitted her shock at the success of a character ‘who literally looks into the camera and says, “Fuck me up the arse.'” She joked to the audience: ‘Thank you for getting behind that.’

Renee Zellweger, thought to be a forerunner in the Oscars race, took home the best actress award for her portrayal of a down-on-her-luck Judy Garland playing her last shows in biopic Judy, released earlier this year.

Meanwhile Joaquin Phoenix took home the prize in the best actor category for his popular portrayal of a disaffected loner in Joker.

It also proved a successful night for streaming service Netflix, who bagged awards for The Irishman, Marriage Story and When They See Us.

In an unusual twist, the coveted best director prize was awarded to two directors: Parasite‘s Bong Joon-ho and 1917‘s Sam Mendes, after it was announced voters in the Los Angeles-based Broadcast Film Critics Association could not decide between them.

See below the full list of winners and nominees.

Film

BEST PICTURE

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (WINNER)

1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Parasite

Uncut Gems

BEST ACTOR

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker (WINNER)

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Robert De Niro – The Irishman

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name

Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems

BEST ACTRESS

Renée Zellweger – Judy (WINNER)

Awkwafina – The Farewell

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o – Us

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (WINNER)

Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern – Marriage Story (WINNER)

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit (WINNER)

Julia Butters – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Noah Jupe – Honey Boy

Thomasin McKenzie – Jojo Rabbit

Shahadi Wright Joseph – Us

Archie Yates – Jojo Rabbit

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

The Irishman (WINNER)

Bombshell

Knives Out

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

BEST DIRECTOR

Sam Mendes – 1917 (WINNER – TIE)

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite (WINNER – TIE)

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Greta Gerwig – Little Women

Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (WINNER)

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Rian Johnson – Knives Out

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – Parasite

Lulu Wang – The Farewel

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Greta Gerwig – lLittle Women (WINNER)

Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue – A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – Joker

Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit

Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Roger Deakins – 1917 (WINNER)

Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse

Phedon Papamichael – Ford v Ferrari

Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman

Robert Richardson – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Lawrence Sher – Joker

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (WINNER)

Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran – Joker

Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales – 1917

Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman – Little Women

Lee Ha Jun – Parasite

Bob Shaw, Regina Graves – The Irishman

Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell – Downton Abbey

BEST EDITING

Lee Smith – 1917 (WINNER)

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems

Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – Ford v Ferrari

Yang Jinmo – Parasite

Fred Raskin – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite Is My Name (WINNER)

Julian Day – Rocketman

Jacqueline Durran – Little Women

Arianne Phillips – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – The Irishman

Anna Robbins – Downton Abbey

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Bombshell (WINNER)

Dolemite Is My Name

The Irishman

Joker

Judy

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Rocketman

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Endgame (WINNER)

1917

Ad Astra

The Aeronauts

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

The Lion King

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Toy Story 4 (WINNER)

Abominable

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Missing Link

BEST ACTION MOVIE

Avengers: Endgame (WINNER)

1917

Ford v Ferrari

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Spider-Man: Far From Home

BEST COMEDY

Dolemite Is My Name (WINNER)

Booksmart

The Farewell

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE

Us (WINNER)

Ad Astra

Avengers: Endgame

Midsomma

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Parasite (WINNER)

Atlantics

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

BEST SONG

Glasgow (No Place Like Home) – Wild Rose (WINNER – TIE)

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman (WINNER – TIE)

I’m Standing With You – Breakthrough

Into the Unknown – Frozen II

Speechless – Aladdin

Spirit – The Lion King

Stand Up – Harriet

BEST SCORE

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker (WINNER)

Michael Abels – Us

Alexandre Desplat – Little Women

Randy Newman – Marriage Story

Thomas Newman – 1917

Robbie Robertson – The Irishman

Television

DRAMA SERIES

Succession (HBO) (WINNER)

The Crown (Netflix)

David Makes Man (OWN)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Pose (FX)

This Is Us (NBC)

Watchmen (HBO)

ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO) (WINNER)

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Mike Colter – Evil (CBS)

Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)

Kit Harington – Game of Throne (HBO)

Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)

Tobias Menzies – The Crown (Netflix)

Billy Porter – Pose (FX)

ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Regina King – Watchmen (HBO) (WINNER)

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman – The Crown (Netflix)

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Mj Rodriguez – Pose (FX)

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)

Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple) (WINNER)

Asante Blackk – This Is Us (NBC)

Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)

Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones (HBO)

Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)

Delroy Lindo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Tim Blake Nelson – Watchmen (HBO)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jean Smart – Watchmen (HBO) (WINNER)

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown (Netflix)

Gwendoline Christie – Game of Thrones (HBO)

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)

COMEDY SERIES

Fleabag (Amazon) (WINNER)

Barry (HBO)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Mom (CBS)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Pen15 (Hulu)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO) (WINNER)

Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)

Walton Goggins – The Unicorn (CBS)

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Paul Rudd – Living with Yourself (Netflix)

Bashir Salahuddin – Sherman’s Showcase (IFC)

Ramy Youssef – Ramy (Hulu)

ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag (Amazon) (WINNER)

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)

Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep (HBO)

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Andrew Scott – Fleabag (Amazon) (WINNER)

Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Anthony Carrigan – Barry (HBO)

William Jackson Harper – The Good Place (NBC)

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) (WINNER)

D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place (NBC)

Sian Clifford – Fleabag (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)

Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Molly Shannon – The Other Two (Comedy Central)

LIMITED SERIES

When They See Us (Netflix) (WINNER)

Catch-22 (Hulu)

Chernobyl (HBO)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Years and Years (HBO)

ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us (Netflix) (WINNER)

Christopher Abbott – Catch-22 (Hulu)

Mahershala Ali – True Detective (HBO)

Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Jared Harris – Chernobyl (HBO)

Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon(FX)

Noah Wyle – The Red Line (CBS)

ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon (FX) (WINNER)

Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable (Netflix)

Anne Hathaway – Modern Love (Amazon)

Megan Hilty – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Joey King – The Act (Hulu)

Jessie Mueller – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Merritt Wever – Unbelievable (Netflix)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl (HBO) (WINNER)

Asante Blackk – When They See Us (Netflix)

George Clooney – Catch-22 (Hulu)

John Leguizamo – When They See Us (Netflix)

Dev Patel –Modern Love (Amazon)

Jesse Plemons – El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Russell Tovey – Years and Years (HBO)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Toni Collette – Unbelievable (Netflix) (WINNER)

Patricia Arquette – The Act (Hulu)

Marsha Stephanie Blake – When They See Us (Netflix)

Niecy Nash – When They See Us (Netflix)

Margaret Qualley – Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Emma Thompson – Years and Years (HBO)

Emily Watson – Chernobyl (HBO)

ANIMATED SERIES

BoJack Horseman (Netflix) (WINNER)

Big Mouth (Netflix)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Undone (Amazon)

TALK SHOW

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS) (WINNER – TIE)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC) (WINNER – TIE)

Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

COMEDY SPECIAL

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ (ABC) (WINNER)

Amy Schumer: Growing (Netflix)

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix)

Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)