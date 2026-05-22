Zendaya and Tom Holland Have Just Passed Another Major Relationship Milestone

Zendaya and Tom Holland have expanded their family, with the Dune actress confirming that the couple has adopted a dog together.

"Logistically, it wasn't probably the smartest idea," the 29-year-old explained in a recent interview with ELLE. "But emotionally, it was. He’s a wonderful addition to our family."

The A-list couple now shares three dogs together, with their new rescue joining Noon, a Miniature Schnauzer and Daphne, a Doberman Pinscher.

Zendaya and Tom Holland are one of the most talked-about couples in the world, with the notoriously private pair dominating the headlines in 2026.

The A-listers have famously been dating since 2021, after meeting on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming. And following the news of their engagement last year, they have been surrounded by wedding speculation.

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It has been rumoured that the Hollywood couple tied the knot in secret earlier this year, with Zendaya's stylist Law Roach alleging that the wedding had already happened. However, despite the buzz around them, the A-listers have chosen to keep their personal life under wraps.

"Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," Holland has previously explained to the Hollywood Reporter. "We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This week, three months after the wedding rumours, Zendaya made a rare admission about their personal life, with the Euphoria actress confirming that they had adopted a dog together.

The couple already shares Noon, a Miniature Schnauzer and Daphne, a Doberman Pinscher. But recently, they expanded their family, adopting a pocket American Bully from a shelter in Oakland, California.

"Logistically, it wasn’t probably the smartest idea," Zendaya explained of their recent relationship milestone in a new interview with ELLE. "But emotionally, it was. He’s a wonderful addition to our family.

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"I saw his little face and I was like, 'I can’t leave you behind,'" she added.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I’d say quintessential Hollywood shit is probably how I am with my dog," The Drama star previously explained in a 2026 conversation with co-star Robert Pattinson for Interview Magazine.

"They get their fancy meals with the vitamin supplements. It sounds very ridiculous when I talk about it, but I love my child," she added. "That’s probably the most ridiculous Hollywood thing about me, how my dog be living."

Well, this is lovely.

We will continue to update this story.