The Page-turners, Heartbreakers, and Big-Idea Books of Autumn 2025

Greene’s deceptively simple tale opens with a group of students discussing their first memories. A common enough topic you may think, but it very quickly becomes clear that things are rather stranger than they first seem. The students are survivors of a virus that has wiped out their memories and are part of an experimental ‘re-education’ that, if successful, will allow them to graduate back into the society from which their illness has left them disenfranchised. They attend classes on topics such as ‘Politeness’ and ‘The History of the 21st-Century’ and – since the virus has wiped all traces of their identities – take their names from the educational ‘cartridges’ screened nightly (one particularly popular show, we’re trold spawned ‘countless Rachels, thirty or so Chandlers, twenty-six Phoebes and just as many Joeys’).

In a lesser novel, the dissonance created by such pop-cultural breadcrumbing – which is applied to everything from mealtimes to courtship rituals – would be satisfying enough on its own. Here, it’s merely the frame on which a much deeper, investigation is built. What are we without our memories? Without context, what does any word – or indeed society itself – even mean? As our unnamed narrator searches for some understanding of who she is and where she has come from, she tries on words like dresses, discarding some, accessorising others, never quite finding the perfect fit. Greene’s rich, elliptical, beautifully written novel performs a similar feat, refusing to be pinned down and defying easy definition to the very last page. A masterclass in storytelling and what it is to be human.