13 feminist books to add to your reading list this International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day is officially upon us. Across the world people are coming together to push for gender equality and to celebrate the progress that has been made.
This year, Marie Claire is focusing on action, launching our International Women’s Day guest edit with feminist activist Jameela Jamil and encouraging our readers to follow her lead and become change-makers themselves.
We all have voice, and we need to use it to challenge and make lasting change. After all, as Jameela told us, ‘Sometimes silence can be complicity.’
This International Women’s Day, we’re providing you with the women’s rights petitions you need to be signing, the feminist slogan tees you could be donning and the inspiring women you should be following, with a week of powerful content guest edited by Jameela herself.
It’s time to take action. But in order to do this, we must first educate ourselves.
‘Knowledge will bring you the opportunity to make a difference,’ human rights activist Claire Fagin once said, and what better knowledge than from the feminists who have paved the way.
Women and Power: A Manifesto by Mary Beard, £5.94, WH Smith
Women and Power is made up of two essays, based on Mary’s hit lectures, ‘The Public Voice of Women’ and ‘Women in Power’. Analysing Homer and Ovid, this manifesto traces the roots of misogyny back to Athens and Rome, looking into how history has treated powerful women.
The Feminine Mystique by Betty Friedan, £9.99, Foyles
The Feminine Mystique is a landmark book, challenging the assumption that women could be fulfilled through housework and motherhood alone. It is often credited with sparking the second-wave feminism in the US.
We Should All Be Feminists by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, £5.99, Waterstones
We Should All Be Feminists is an essay adapted from Nigerian author Chimanda Ngozi Adichie’s 2012 TEDx talk, breaking down the definition of feminism for the 21st century.
This International Women’s Day, MC Features Editor Jenny Proudfoot has collated her top favourite feminist book recommendations. And with works from Simone de Beauvoir and Gloria Steinem to Charly Cox and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, there’s no shortage of inspiration.
Happy International Women’s Day fellow change-makers!
Invisible Women by Caroline Criado Perez, £9.99, Foyles
Invisible Women is a groundbreaking book that exposes the gender data gap based on Caroline Cried Perez’s research. From iPhone size to publicised heart attack symptoms, this book breaks down all the ways that the world has been designed for men, and not women.
Rodham by Curtis Sittenfeld, £13.59, WH Smith
Rodham is an alternative US history novel imagining a world where Hillary ‘Rodham’ Clinton had never married former President Bill Clinton and had pursued her own political career instead.
Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women White Feminists Forgot by Mikki Kendall, £16.99, Waterstones
Hood Feminism is an important piece of modern text, analysing the failings of the mainstream feminist movement and how we can save it.
Girl, Woman, Other by Bernadine Evaristo, £7.37, WH Smith
Girl, Woman, Other follows the lives of 12 women in the United Kingdom over the course of several decades. Divided into four parts, each section focuses on a trio of women whose lives are woven together, looking at how race, sexuality and gender among other themes intersect to shape their experiences.
There are Girls like Lions by Cole Swensen, £11.99, Waterstones
There are Girls Like Lions is a collection of empowering poems about the experience of being a woman. The 30 poems focus on every dimension from motherhood and friendship to ageing and love, coming together to celebrate womanhood.
The Second Sex by Simone de Beauvoir, £11.55, Amazon UK
The Second Sex (or Le Deuxième Sexe) is an iconic piece of feminist literature by French existentialist Simone de Beauvoir, discussing the treatment of women throughout history.
Outspoken: 50 Speeches by Incredible Women from Boudicca to Michelle Obama by Deborah Coughlin, £14.99, Waterstones
Outspoken features 50 speeches by iconic women who spoke out even when they weren’t being listened to. From Joan of Arc and Greta Thunberg to Michelle Obama and Jameela Jamil, all of these women are using their voices to make change.
The Truth Will Set You Free, But First It Will Piss You Off: Thoughts on Life, Love and Rebellion by Gloria Steinem, £11.17, Amazon UK
The Truth Will Set You Free But First It Will Piss You Off is an illustrated collection of Gloria Steinem’s most empowering essays and outrageous quotes throughout her life.
More Than a Woman by Caitlin Moran, £16, WH Smith
Following on from her hit book How to Be a Woman, Caitlin’s More Than A Woman is a reassuring guide to growing older, analysing everything from botox and big bums to motherhood and everything she got wrong all those years ago.
She Must Be Mad by Charly Cox, £7.95, Amazon UK
She Must Be Mad is a collection of painfully raw coming-of-age poetry. From unrequited love and break ups to madness and just general anger at the world, there’s a poem for everything - an essential for any millennial.