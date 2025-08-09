Hot Books, Strange Tales — From Haunted Love to Literary Thrillers, Your August Reading Just Got Wild

Think twisted romance, dark glamour and high-concept plots

Following on from our bumper summer books reading list, we’re at that period of summer that used to be called the ‘silly season’, and while the novels featured in this month’s handpicked crop are anything but silly, it’s fair to say many of their writers are getting playfully inventive. Just for starters, we have a novel narrated by the Helm Wind, a mail-order bride kidnapping caper-turned deeply personal reflection on the war in Ukraine and a journey into a Dante-esque underworld to bring a Cambridge professor back from the dead, and a puma on the loose in settler-era Australia.

With the longlist just announced, it’s also the beginning of Booker Prize season, and a couple of our new releases come freshly minted off that. There’s also more than one star-crossed romance, a mind-bending supernatural mystery-thriller, a heartbreakingly funny divorce novel, some breathtaking short fiction and lots, lots more.

So lay out your blanket or pull up your beach chair – with this lot to keep you company, you ain’t going anywhere.

