We fell hard for Talty’s debut novel last year, and lucky us because now his first full-length work – published to great acclaim in the US in 2022 – is now also getting a UK release. Night of… is a series of interconnected short stories that by the very nature of its set-up, is a slower burn than Fire Exit – its standalone-story set-up means that it takes time for the various threads that weave the collection together to reveal their full impact. It’s well worth the wait. The collection wends back and forth across several decades in the life of David, a citizen of the Penobscot Indian Nation who lives on the reservation (the ‘rez’ of the title) where the stories are set.

Talty’s mastery of his craft is evident on every page. This is a community at once tightly interconnected and rudderless: unemployment, addiction and petty crime are part and parcel of everyday life on the rez and that staggering, back-and-forth timeline is no accident, serving to slowly reveal the lives of and backstories of his characters and inviting us, as readers, to better understand what drives them without expectation or judgement.

‘I wonder if How’d we get here? is the wrong question,’ a teenage David asks himself at one point. ‘Maybe the right question is How do we get out of here? Maybe that’s the only question that matters.’ In Talty’s hands, all the questions matter and if few come readymade with easy answers, each and every one is handled with the writer’s trademark empathy and compassion. Bring on book three!