If you haven’t heard of dopamine dressing yet, where have you been? One of the biggest summer fashion trends of 2022, it’s set to cheer up your wardrobe in a heartbeat, hence its mood-boosting hormone name.
After pushing the #normcore agenda (and more than enough time spent in loungewear) we’ve all fallen in love with fashion again and designers celebrated by creating joy-inducing outfits. It’s all about harnessing the power of mood boosting clothing: think sparkles, clashes of colour and having fun with proportions.
At fashion weeks, this translated into zingy outfits as the likes of Valentino, Molly Goddard, Victoria Beckham and Roksanda embraced all the colours of the rainbow on bold suits, dresses and even outerwear, too.
But they weren’t the only ones to lean into the high octane trend, with Moschino, Versace and Jil Sander plumping for bold prints, from colourful stripes to tie dye and florals.
The beauty of dopamine dressing is that it’s open to interpretation. For 16Arlington, Rodarte and Rick Owens, this meant all things bright and beautiful, in other words, head-to-toe sequins.
FASHION FROM LEFT TO RIGHT:Alexander McQueen multicolour clutch bag, £1,650 Armani raffia clutch, £940
FASHION FROM LEFT TO RIGHT: Christian Louboutin platform sandals, £995, Roxanne First bubblegum necklace,£385, MISSOMA Jelly Heart Gemstone Ring, £85
While this all sounds fabulous on paper, in reality, it can be a daunting trend to pull off, but worry not. As with most things, the key is to start small and work your way up. The subtle approach is with accessories that will amp up your more basic wardrobe pieces.
Embrace Barbiecore with statement shades – we’re looking at your Dior’s Barbie pink sunglasses – or plump for an attention-seeking bag like Alexander McQueen’s rainbow clutch and Paco Rabanne’s disco bag. The only way to enter a room is purse-first.
Colourful jewellery is also a massive trend for SS22, and we love how these precious stone necklaces by Roxanne First can make even the most basic of white t-shirts pop.
Do not neglect footwear either. Even those afraid of colour can pull off a statement shoe – just try it. These lilac Christian Louboutin sandals, paired with a bold pedicure, of course, are the perfect place to start and will add a much needed twist to a simple little black dress.
More importantly, dopamine dressing is about having fun and letting loose, so don’t take it too seriously. Mixing and matching colours and patterns is advised. Plenty of studies show their mood-lifting power, so they might just bring an extra spring to your step. And, who doesn’t want that?
Shop these in our edit of the best dopamine giving accessories.
CREDITS:
words & FASHION: PENNY GOLDSTONE
EDITOR: SUNIL MAKAN
ART DIRECTION: ANA OSPINA
PRODUCTION: GRACE WARN
PHOTOGRAPHER: NEIL GODWIN AT FUTURE PHOTO STUDIOS
MAIN IMAGE CREDITS
left to right, top to bottom: Chanel mini 2.55 bag, £11,235 – Giorgio Armani raffia clutch, £940 – Roxanne First bubblegum necklace, £385 – Paco Rabanne sparkle bag, £610 – Alexander McQueen multicolour clutch bag, £1,650 – Dior sunglasses, £400 – Christian Louboutin platform sandals, £995 – Dior silver bag, £88 to rent at By Rotation