It's time to get ahead and jump on board the trend train - here's our ultimate guide to the SS19 trends from the catwalk

It may still be winter but we’re very much ready to swap our autumn winter wardrobe for some fresh new season trends, and lucky for us, the catwalks in New York, London, Milan and Paris were full of them. We’ve done the hard work for you and brought you the key styles you’ll want to invest in for spring summer 2020, from colourful leather to hats. Yep, they’re definitely back, and you’re going to want in.

Summer trends 2020: Tangerine

Tangerine was a massive hue for spring/summer 2019 and it’s back for a second year running. At London Fashion Week, the catwalk was awash with shades of orange, from Rejina Pyo’s retro silk dress to Emilia Wickstead’s tailored jumpsuits, a more grown-up take on the trend. This one isn’t for wallflowers, however you can tone down the colour by layering it with neutrals such as a beige trench coat. However if clashing colours don’t scare you, look to Prada, where orange coats were embroidered with turquoise patterns.

Summer fashion trends 2020: Polka dots

Well it seems like florals for spring really aren’t that groundbreaking anymore, if the collections of Dries Van Noten, Marc Jacobs, Richard Quinn or Max Mara are to be believed. Instead, we’ve gone for chic, monochrome polka dots, which look especially beautiful on a floaty dress. Wedding guest dressing, sorted.

Summer fashion trends 2020: Summer whites

Minimalism fans rejoice, white is the couleur du jour for the season ahead. See Valentino’s men’s shirts (paired with mini skirts), Victoria Beckham’s boho dresses or Chloe’s high-waisted prairie frocks for inspiration on how to wear this trend.

Summer fashion trends 2020: 80s power suits

The 80s are having a moment, and we’re only revisiting the best bit: power shoulders. Oversized, masculine tailoring was everywhere at the shows, from JW Anderson to Proenza Schouler. Style note: stick to neutral hues such as camel or white for maximum timelessness.

Summer fashion trends 2020: colourful leather

Autumn/winter’s biggest trend transitions into spring thanks to a rainbow of colours. At Hugo Boss, sky blues mixed with cobalts, while at Rochas, it was all about acid greens, and at Bottega, we loved the tomato reds. Don’t be afraid to go tonal with this one, the more colourful the better.

Summer fashion trends 2020: shorts

Don’t worry if you’ve cancelled your SoulCycle membership, because this has got nothing to do with last year’s lycra shorts. This season, we’re seeing a wanderlust approach (see Isabel Marant’s denim cut-offs), a tailored vibe (see Herme’s suiting) and a tougher edge (Saint Laurent’s leather shorts). If you’re feeling very brave, try them with a crisp long shirt for cover…

Summer fashion trends 2020: bras

We’ll see your SS19 crop top trend and raise you ten: introducing the bra trend. If you’re not feeling brave enough to wear it as is, simply layer it under an oversized blazer like Alberta Ferreti, or over a midi dress, a la JW Anderson.

Summer fashion trends 2020: hippie chic

Rixo is bringing boho back with a flower power collection that can only bring joy to your heart. For something a little more toned down, see Louis Vuitton’s tailored coats or Fendi’s high-waisted shorts.

Summer fashion trends: hats

There’s no denying it, headgear is here to stay, and even if you’re not a hat person, there are plenty of options to be had, whether that’s baseball caps (Max Mara), bucket hats (Burberry), head scarfs (Rejina Pyo) or floppy hats (Rejina again).

Summer fashion trends 2020: bags – hold ’em up

Clutch bags, but not as you know them. At Bottega Veneta, Rejina Pyo and Altuzarra, models tucked their medium and oversized handbags close to their waist or under their armpit, thus solving the age-old issue of clutch bags and lack of space. Bravo.