The reason Kylie Jenner left Timothée Chalamet during his Oscars category announcement

Nothing to worry about

Canadian producer Shauna Robertson, US actor, director, producer Edward Norton, US socialite Kylie Jenner and US-French actor Timothee Chalamet attend the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025.
Kylie Jenner left her seat next to boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at the Oscars just before his category was announced, but the move wasn't because she's not a supportive girlfriend. In fact, it was exactly because she's so supportive.

Timothée was nominated for the prestigious Best Actor award for his star turn in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, and moments before last year's winner Cillian Murphy stepped on stage to reveal the winner, Kylie left her seat. She had been sitting next to Timothée all night up until then, but got up to let the actor's mum Nicole Flender sit next to him instead.

The move, it seems, was simply because Kylie wanted to let Nicole and Timothée share that special moment if his name had been announced as the winner — and it didn't escape eagle-eyed fans' notice.

One person wrote on X: "aw timothee chalamet’s mom was there next to him when they were announcing best actor ... kylie’s a real one who truly cares for him !! #Oscars"

And another said: "Kylie switching places with Timothée’s mom before best actor category made me like her ngl"

In the end, Timothée lost out to Adrien Brody for The Brutalist, after which Kylie leaned over to give her boyfriend a sweet hug and kiss.

Also nominated in the category were Ralph Fiennes for Conclave, Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice, and Colman Domingo for Sing Sing.

On the night, Timothée also had the sweet support of his dad Marc Chalamet, sister Pauline Chalamet, and Pauline's partner, as reported by BuzzFeed.

Kylie and Timothée have been dating for quite a while now, having first sparked romance rumours in 2023.

If sources are anything to be believed, the two are pretty serious, with one saying in January: "It took Kylie a long time to introduce him to her kids. He's part of the family now though. Her kids know him as a 'friend.'"

