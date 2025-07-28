Sources Close to Taylor Swift Had an Interesting Response to the Recent Matty Healy Comments

It has been over two years since Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's break up, with the former couple dating briefly in 2023.

Sources have reported that their relationship was "always casual", with the pair dating after Swift's split from British actor Joe Alwyn. But despite this, her 'Tortured Poets Department' album is widely believed to have been written about Healy. Particularly the tracks, 'Guilty as Sin?', 'Fresh Out the Slammer,' 'But Daddy I Love Him', and 'I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)'.

Both singers have publicly moved on since their 2023 split - Swift with NFL star Travis Kelce, and Healy with model Gabbriette Bechtel. However, recent comments by The 1975 frontman's family have propelled Swift and Healy's former relationship back into the headlines.

Healy's mother, Denise Welch, appeared on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live. And in a rare move, the TV presenter opened up about her thoughts on Swift and her Tortured Poets album.

“Obviously, on pain of death can I talk about that episode," Welch explained to host Andy Cohen. "But not being her mother-in-law is a role that I’m glad that I lost.

“Not that I have anything against her at all," Welch continued. "It was just, you know, it was tricky. But, listen, you’re not allowed to say anything but then she writes a whole album about it?

"But Matty has taken it all in completely good grace," she added. "He’s very happy with his amazing fiancée Gabbriette – who is gorgeous – so we’ve moved on.”

Sources close to Swift reportedly weighed in on the comments this week, with an insider telling The Daily Mail that the 'Shake It Off' star is determined to take the high road.

"It's a bit obnoxious in Taylor's eyes, but she has to take the high road," the source reportedly explained. "If there was anything that would be in a future song of Taylor's – if she were ever to respond – she would respond that way. But as of right now, she might just let it slide. She is not going to let Denise ruin her day.

"Taylor respected Denise and will continue to do so, as this will go away very quickly," the insider elaborated. "But if Denise continues to talk about it and bash Taylor, then Taylor would say something.

"The ball is still in Denise's court to see if she wants to continue the narrative she brought upon herself."

We will continue to update this story.