Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Set to Reach This Huge Relationship Milestone – and Soon

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to celebrate their two year anniversary this summer. The couple decided to "scale down" their public appearances this year, opting to keep a low profile and simply enjoy "normal life" together after an intense 2024 thanks to Taylor's billion dollar world tour (which even included a one-off Travis cameo during her London).

However, their decision to keep their relationship out of the spotlight has not stopped the engagement rumours. In fact, speculation that the pair might be edging closer to saying 'I do' has been steadily escalating in the last few months, with Taylor and Travis' step away from the public eye seen as a "turning point" to allow them to "deepen their bond".

While both Taylor and Travis have quashed wedding rumours, they could be set to reach a different relationship milestone in the very near future. According to new reports, the pair were spotted house hunting in Cleveland, Ohio recently with multiple sources claiming that they "visited at least two opulent homes currently for sale in Northeast Ohio's tony Eastside suburbs", as per local outlet Cleveland Scene. In fact, it's not the only time they've been spotted in the state this summer, either - Taylor and Travis were photographed at JoJo's Bar in Chagrin Falls last month.

The manager told People: "Taylor and Travis came in and had a wonderful time. They had a great lunch, enjoyed our food, and were really impressed with the team. Travis grew up in Cleveland Heights, so he decided to visit somewhere he was familiar with. He and Taylor were both really pleasant. They sat at the bar for a bit, but also had a private lunch in a private room."

Another source told the publication that Taylor and Travis are "in a really solid place and more in sync than ever", adding that they'e "both all in" and have recently "talked about the future a lot". The insider claimed: "There’s no pressure between them, but they’re very aligned on where things are going. He makes her feel safe and supported and she brings so much joy into his life. They’re really happy."

Cute.