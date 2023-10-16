Taylor Swift fans notice something telling about the 'hard launch' photos with Travis Kelce
The pair were photographed hand in hand over the weekend.
It seems that 2023 has become the year of the celebrity break-up with the likes of Britney Spears, Ariana Grande and Reese Witherspoon all calling time on their relationships.
However, it has also been an interesting ten months of didn't-see-them-coming get togethers. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid even Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik - there have been dozens of unexpected romance rumours cropping up, too.
But no A-lister's relationship status has had the internet in a chokehold as much as Taylor Swift's. Earlier this year, the singer split up from her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, and was later linked to The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.
In recent weeks her fledgling romance with NFL star Travis Kelce has been everywhere. She has been attending his games alongside his mum, they reportedly booked out a whole restaurant to enjoy a date night in Kansas City and fans are even coming up with theories that they're soulmates based on her old lyrics 'predicting' their relationship.
While Travis has gently touched on the furore surrounding them, Taylor has remained tight-lipped - but she appeared to hard launch their relationship this weekend when the pair were photographed together for the first time.
On Saturday Taylor and Travis arrived at the SNL after party together hand in hand, shortly after their surprise appearances on the season premiere of the show. Taylor had appeared to introduce Ice Spice, while Travis featured in a sketch poking fun at the media buzz around his new relationship.
They were also spotted enjoying dinner together at Nobu over the weekend, and the photos of them together have quickly gone viral.
But eagle-eyed (and excited) Swifties took to social media to point out lipstick 'smudges' on the Bad Blood singer and her boyfriend, which they believe quashes any suggestion that their relationship is a 'stunt'.
One fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "The fact that Travis literally has her lipstick on his mouth + in bits of his facial hair + people are still trying to convince the world they’re doing this for "PR" when in reality Tay wrote a whole ass song, Bejeweled, about wanting a relationship like this one."
Another added: "Why did none of us realise how red travis’s lips are? literally covered in her lipstick."
Does anything get past Swifties?
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
