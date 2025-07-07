And Just Like That Viewers Are Criticising a Confusing ‘Glaring Error’ in the Latest Episode

SPOILER ALERT - this article contains up to date information about the season three plot

And Just Like That is officially back, returning to our screens with the third instalment of the Sex and the City spin-off, with highly-anticipated new episodes dropping each week.

And with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis back at the helm, everything from the wardrobe choices and surprise castings, to the controversial season three plot twists are making headlines.

(Image credit: courtesy sky)

However, it was a confusing plot fault that got the world talking this week, as And Just Like That viewers spotted a 'glaring error' in the latest episode.

Season three's sixth episode saw the sad death of Lisa Todd Wexley's father, with the episode spanning his death and funeral.

And while viewers were moved by the emotional episode, with Nicole Ari Parker delivering an eye-watering performance, eagle-eyed viewers spotted a surprising plot mistake.

It appears that Lisa Todd Wexley's father, who was killed off in season three episode six, had actually already died in season one, with Todd Wexley opening up about her father's death in the show's first instalment.

And following Big's death in season one, LJT voiced her understanding of grief to Charlotte, explaining: "I was exactly the same when my father died last year."

The error has unsurprisingly gone viral, with viewers sharing mash ups of the clips side by side to social media, and calling out the "lazy writing".

"How did they not notice?," posted one viewer, while another wrote: "You would think one person in this show would give a f**k about continuity."

"This show is a mess!!," another viewer wrote online. "I can't believe people have been paid to write this."

The cast and writers of the show have not yet commented on the confusion.

And Just Like That season three is available to watch now on Sky.