Taylor Swift Shuts Down Travis Kelce Wedding Rumours

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are not married, so let's all slow down a little bit. Rumours that the ultra-famous couple had had a secret wedding started spreading earlier this month when the wedding planner for NFL player Cole Kmet, of the Chicago Bears, shared behind-the-scenes pics from his nuptials with wife Emily Jarosz.

Speaking on her Instagram Story in early June, wedding planner Ellie Nottoli inadvertently shared a letter addressed to "Taylor and Travis Kelce," who were fittingly destined for table 13 (13 is famously Taylor's lucky number), as reported by Page Six.

Never mind that Taylor and Travis weren't actually at Emily and Cole's wedding because they were attending another wedding scheduled for the same day, Ellie explained: "We all know Taylor and Travis were at a different wedding in Tennessee. But each guest had an envelope that was adhered to a beautiful backdrop, and Emily wrote love notes to all of her guests."

Because the letter was addressed simply to "Taylor and Travis Kelce," implying a silent "Taylor Kelce," fans lost their absolute minds over it online, wondering if the couple were in fact secretly married.

But the "Fortnight" singer made fast work of shutting down that particular narrative (one which she would very much like to be excluded from.....) when she visited a children's hospital in Hollywood, Florida, this past weekend, according to ELLE.

In footage shared on social media, a patient can be heard asking Taylor — who was wearing a beautiful sage green sundress — why she's in Florida, to which the popstar responds: "My boyfriend is training here... so I just thought I'd come and see how you're doing, just to drop in on you, you know what I mean?"

Whether deliberate or not, the use of the word "boyfriend" here is a clear indication that the marriage rumours are unfounded. Incidentally, Taylor is no stranger to this kind of gossip. While she was dating Joe Alwyn, from whom she split in April 2023 after six years together, rumours that the two were secretly married or engaged emerged all the time during their relationship.

Although celebs do in fact often tie the knot without first alerting the press or the public, in Taylor and Joe's case, the popstar's publicist Tree Paine absolutely slammed rumours spread by the gossip account DeuxMoi in late 2023. "Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from DeuxMoi," Tree posted on X at the time (via Billboard). "There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these." Strong words, and perhaps a cautionary tale when it comes to similar rumours about Taylor and Travis.