Reese Witherspoon opens up about being her 'most honest, forthright self' in the wake of Jim Toth divorce
"Of course, there's speculation - but I can't control that."
Earlier this year, Reese Witherspoon announced that she was separating from her husband of twelve years, Jim Toth.
The couple, who share ten year old son Tennessee, said that they would be filing for divorce in March and they decided against using reps or publications, instead posting statements on their individual Instagram accounts.
The Morning Show star wrote on social media: "We have some personal news to share…
"It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.
"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time. Reese and Jim."
The news shocked many of her followers, but now Reese has opened up about the separation in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.
She spoke to the publication about how her recent divorce differed from her split with Ryan Phillippe in 2008.
Reese explained: "It's interesting what happened to me.
"When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control."
Reese added: "To be able to talk to people directly about what's going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what's happening."
The actor also shared that when it comes to sharing her personal experiences, she has decided to 'be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable', saying: "Of course, there's speculation, but I can't control that."
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
