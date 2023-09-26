The truth behind Taylor Swift 'paying for entire restaurant to leave' for date with Travis Kelce

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Taylor Swift's fledgling romance with NFL star Travis Kelce has been pretty much all that Swifties can talk about this month.

While she's taking a break from her Era's Tour, it was reported that Taylor had been 'hanging out' with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end after he saw her concert in Kansas City, Missouri and made her a Taylor friendship bracelet with his number on it.

Although he vaguely addressed the relationship rumours during an interview earlier this month, Travis did go on to reveal that he had messaged Taylor and 'threw the ball in her court' by saying: "I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead [Stadium]. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit."

And on Sunday, the pair took things public as Taylor was spotted in a private box at the Arrowhead Stadium, cheering him on alongside his mum Donna.

Obviously, the photos are incredibly wholesome and lovely and went viral immediately.

Following their first public appearance together, a story started circulating that Taylor had paid for the meals of diners in a nearby restaurant in order to clear it out so that she could enjoy a post-game date with Travis.

According to a video posted by TikTok user Molly @1989vinyl - who has since removed the clip - a friend had called her to say that Taylor 'paid for everybody at the restaurant so that they would leave' and that she was heading there with Travis for a private date.

A post shared by Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) A photo posted by on

She said in the video: "I just got a call from a friend and Taylor is going to a place, and she just paid for everybody at the restaurant so that they would leave.

"They were eating and the waitress came up and said: 'Here’s the deal, everything is paid for but you have to have to leave, like right now.'

"How freaking insane is this! Oh and of course, she’s with Travis Kelce."

However, it has since been revealed that while Travis and Taylor were at Prime Social Rooftop in Kansas City together, they were also joined by his family, friends and team mates as it was Travis who paid out the dining venue - Taylor had in fact been offered the invite to join with his close pals.

A witness told ET Online: "Travis bought out the restaurant for his family and team. Taylor arrived, wearing a denim dress, and was seen snacking, having some cocktails and dancing alongside Travis.

"The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted. Travis’ teammates also showed up to the after-party, as well as his mom, Donna Kelce. The party lasted until 2 am."

How sweet!