When Taylor Swift announced her new song, You're Losing Me, shortly after her split from Joe Alwyn, fans were quick to speculate that the track was about the struggles she faced in their six year relationship.

While the singer has been on her highly publicised Eras Tour over the last few months, when news broke that she had split from the British actor in April it left many of her fans shocked.

A few weeks later, rumours began to circulate that she was dating The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, with the pair spotted on dates together and seeming to allude to their fledgling romance during their individual gigs.

But last week, Taylor and Matty are said to have called it quits with her friends reportedly admitting they 'aren't shocked' about the break-up.

Although Taylor and Joe have not publicly commented on their split, her new song appears to tell the story of the breakdown of a relationship between two people, with the singer documenting how she wanted to get married.

The lyrics read: "You're losing me/ And I wouldn't marry me either/ A pathological people pleaser/ Who only wanted you to see her."

But according to Radar Online, Joe was hoping that he wouldn't get the 'Harry Styles treatment' from his ex-girlfriend, and was is 'embarrassed and disappointed' by her new song.

A source told the publication: "It may have been delusional, but Joe was under the impression she’d spare him the Harry Styles treatment.

"Joe finds it very embarrassing and disappointing - especially when she’s flaunting this tacky new romance. The hypocrisy and sheer rudeness of it all is off the charts.

"He’s not the type to kiss and tell, but he’s not a pushover either. He’s respectfully asking her to let him move on - and shut up!"

Although fans have speculated that the song is about Taylor and Joe, neither party has confirmed or denied the claims.

What do you make of the song?