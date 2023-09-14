Taylor Swift responds to rumours that Matty Healy features on her new album
1989 (Taylor's Version) is set for release in October
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Taylor Swift is powering through the Eras Tour, and the sell-out shows have been populated by fans and celebs alike. From Gigi Hadid and Jennifer Garner getting involved with the friendship bracelet trend to a surprise royal guest, it seems like everyone has been flocking to see the pop star in action.
And the viral moments from her shows have been dominating social media. As well as singing security guards, emotional performances and unexpected new tracks, Taylor's relationships have also been in the spotlight.
She recently cast her ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner in a music video, she defended John Mayer on stage and fans have speculated that this song is about her recent break-up with Joe Alwyn.
But just a few months ago, Swifties were divided over her reported relationship with The 1975 front man, Matty Healy. While the pair were said to be dating, neither Taylor nor Matt confirmed or denied the rumours, but by the summer things were said to have fizzled out.
However, this week speculation has been mounting that they had worked on music together and that it would appear on Taylor's upcoming album.
Last month, she announced that 1989 was getting the re-recorded Taylor's Version treatment, complete with five new songs, and it is set to be released in late October. Since the news, it was rumoured that Matty would feature on the record.
A source previously told The Sun: "They’re not even in contact any more, but there’s no hard feelings and Taylor will still release the tune.
"Taylor was a big fan of The 1975 way before she and Matty hooked up. The band worked with her on her Midnights album but the songs they made never came out.
"She has a few tracks with the band to choose from but she’ll release the tune they made while they were together."
Now, however, a spokesperson for Taylor has shut down the rumours as they confirmed to DailyMail.com that 'neither Matt Healy nor The 1975 are on this album'.
Following her performances in Mexico late last month, Taylor is taking a break from the Eras Tour until her next show in Brazil on 17th November.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
If you don't like smelling like everyone else, here's 11 little-known perfumes I lean on as a beauty editor
The brands I turn to for special scents
By Tori Crowther
-
I'm a make-up artist who's obsessed with making skin look amazing—this one product makes my work easy
Three ways I use it to create even, healthy-looking skin
By Madeleine Spencer
-
As a beauty editor with chronically dry lips, trust me when I say this is the only product that sorts them out
Yes, it is worth the hype
By Shannon Lawlor
-
Taylor Swift's viral singing security guard 'fired' after fans shared videos
"Long story short I was fired for it."
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Taylor Swift wrote a personal note to Lily Allen’s daughter just before gig
She's the sweetest
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
You can now study a Taylor Swift-inspired literature course at university
Sign. Us. Up.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
What is going on with the Taylor Swift friendship bracelet trend?
Swifties are having a *lot* of fun with it
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift had a surprise royal guest in the audience of her LA show this week
Any guesses?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Taylor Swift fans believe they've spotted a huge clue about an upcoming announcement
Did you spot these too?
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Taylor Swift ‘in talks’ with Succession writer for a TV series about her past relationships
Would you tune in?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Taylor Swift laughed so hard while singing a song that's allegedly about Kanye West
We're laughing with her
By Iris Goldsztajn