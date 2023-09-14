Taylor Swift responds to rumours that Matty Healy features on her new album

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Taylor Swift is powering through the Eras Tour, and the sell-out shows have been populated by fans and celebs alike. From Gigi Hadid and Jennifer Garner getting involved with the friendship bracelet trend to a surprise royal guest, it seems like everyone has been flocking to see the pop star in action.

And the viral moments from her shows have been dominating social media. As well as singing security guards, emotional performances and unexpected new tracks, Taylor's relationships have also been in the spotlight.

She recently cast her ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner in a music video, she defended John Mayer on stage and fans have speculated that this song is about her recent break-up with Joe Alwyn.

But just a few months ago, Swifties were divided over her reported relationship with The 1975 front man, Matty Healy. While the pair were said to be dating, neither Taylor nor Matt confirmed or denied the rumours, but by the summer things were said to have fizzled out.

However, this week speculation has been mounting that they had worked on music together and that it would appear on Taylor's upcoming album.

Last month, she announced that 1989 was getting the re-recorded Taylor's Version treatment, complete with five new songs, and it is set to be released in late October. Since the news, it was rumoured that Matty would feature on the record.

A source previously told The Sun: "They’re not even in contact any more, but there’s no hard feelings and Taylor will still release the tune.

"Taylor was a big fan of The 1975 way before she and Matty hooked up. The band worked with her on her Midnights album but the songs they made never came out.

"She has a few tracks with the band to choose from but she’ll release the tune they made while they were together."

Now, however, a spokesperson for Taylor has shut down the rumours as they confirmed to DailyMail.com that 'neither Matt Healy nor The 1975 are on this album'.

Following her performances in Mexico late last month, Taylor is taking a break from the Eras Tour until her next show in Brazil on 17th November.