Wait - are Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik dating?

It seems to be the week for surprising celebrity couples. First, we found out that Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski were smooching in the streets of Tokyo (opens in new tab).

Now, it has been reported that Selena Gomez (opens in new tab) could be dating former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik.

While Selena has been dealing with the online speculation over her situation with Hailey Bieber (opens in new tab), behind the scenes it seems she has been enjoying some quality time with the singer.

Apparently, the pair were spotted on a date in New York City - and onlookers claim they were looking very cosy.

According to Entertainment Tonight (opens in new tab), Selena and Zayn were seen 'holding hands and were kissing', and 'were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date.'

An eyewitness told the publication: "Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 pm.

"They walked in holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurant-goers didn't notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date."

TikToker @klarissa.mpeg appeared to confirm the date by claiming that a friend of hers who works in a Manhattan restaurant had seen Selena and Zayn 'hand in hand making out'.

Fans were confused by the potential blossoming romance as Selena recently hinted that she was single, posting a TikTok of herself lip-syncing to a sound which says: "I hate it when girls are like, ‘Oh my gosh, my crush doesn’t even know that I exist.’ Girl, my crush doesn’t even exist!"

Zayn, who shares two year old daughter Khai with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, has reportedly been single since the pair split in late 2021.

Neither have commented publicly just yet - but could Selayn/Zelena be a thing?

We'll have to wait and see!