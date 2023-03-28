Wait - are Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik dating?
It's a week of surprising celebrity couples!
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
It seems to be the week for surprising celebrity couples. First, we found out that Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski were smooching in the streets of Tokyo (opens in new tab).
Now, it has been reported that Selena Gomez (opens in new tab) could be dating former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik.
While Selena has been dealing with the online speculation over her situation with Hailey Bieber (opens in new tab), behind the scenes it seems she has been enjoying some quality time with the singer.
Apparently, the pair were spotted on a date in New York City - and onlookers claim they were looking very cosy.
According to Entertainment Tonight (opens in new tab), Selena and Zayn were seen 'holding hands and were kissing', and 'were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date.'
An eyewitness told the publication: "Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 pm.
"They walked in holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurant-goers didn't notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date."
TikToker @klarissa.mpeg appeared to confirm the date by claiming that a friend of hers who works in a Manhattan restaurant had seen Selena and Zayn 'hand in hand making out'.
Fans were confused by the potential blossoming romance as Selena recently hinted that she was single, posting a TikTok of herself lip-syncing to a sound which says: "I hate it when girls are like, ‘Oh my gosh, my crush doesn’t even know that I exist.’ Girl, my crush doesn’t even exist!"
Zayn, who shares two year old daughter Khai with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, has reportedly been single since the pair split in late 2021.
Neither have commented publicly just yet - but could Selayn/Zelena be a thing?
We'll have to wait and see!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Turns out, there's a more affordable way to wear your favourite fragrances—here are the 9 best hair perfumes
Since adding these to our beauty routines we've never looked back
By Grace Lindsay
-
This foundation is basically natural-looking glow in a bottle, and these 3 beauty editors agree
Courtesy of one of the best foundation brands of all time
By Shannon Lawlor
-
Three beauty editors just put Peter Thomas Roth's TikTok-famous, line-erasing eye cream to the test
This eye cream has gone viral, but is it as good as it seems?
By Grace Lindsay
-
Selena Gomez has addressed the situation with Hailey Bieber for the first time
"This isn't what I stand for."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Selena Gomez has become the first woman to reach 400 million followers on Instagram
That's a LOT of people
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Why Selena Gomez missed the Oscars and the after parties this year
She wasn't at the ceremony or the after parties - and here's why
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Selena Gomez' follower count is booming amid Kylie and Hailey drama
Fans are feeling really strongly about it all
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez to take part in Mental Health Action Forum ahead of Mental Health Day
Pencil 18 May in your diary
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Selena Gomez tipped to host this year's Oscars ceremony
Finger's crossed!
By Maisie Bovingdon