Taylor Swift cheering on Travis Kelce with his mum is the most wholesome thing

Another day, another Taylor Swift story which fans are absolutely living for.

Just a couple of weeks ago, it was reported that Taylor is dating NFL star Travis Kelce with an insider telling The Messenger that they 'have been quietly hanging out.'

While the Kansas City Chiefs tight end vaguely addressed the speculation over their fledgling romance during an interview with NFL+ earlier this month, neither Taylor nor Travis have publicly confirmed or denied that they're dating - but the rumours have been loud to say the least.

And it seems that they're facing the speculation head on as the Shake It Off singer was spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs’ home game against the Chicago Bears at the Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

Taylor was seen proudly cheering on her rumoured new boyfriend from a private box alongside his mother, Donna, and the photos have quickly gone viral.

In the pictures - which have already been widely shared on social media - Taylor and Donna can be seen chatting, cheering and smiling as they supported Travis together. Adorable.

After the game, WGN sports reporter Jarrett Payton shared a clip of Travis and Taylor leaving together as they coyly say hello to the waiting media.

He captioned the video: "Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game."

It seems that football fans were pre-empting an appearance from Taylor, with some proudly showing off signs shipping the pair.

When asked about their relationship during an interview on The Pat McAfee show last week, Travis didn't specify whether or not they had been dating but was happy to share how he had messaged Taylor inviting her to watch him play.

He told her: "I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead [Stadium]. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit."

Travis continued: "I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court.

"It’s hilarious how much traction this has actually gotten, right now it’s like a game of telephone. Where everybody’s whispering in each other’s ears and hearing random stuff."

While there has been no official confirmation, it seems that fans are very much behind this Traylor/Tayvis union.