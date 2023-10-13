Justin Timberlake will 'not be happy' with Britney Spears' memoir

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Britney Spears' tell-all memoir is set for release later this month, and the pop star is expected to open up about her life in a way that she never has before.

The Woman In Me, which is currently available to pre-order, will see Britney telling her life story in her own words and will cover everything from 'freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope' according to the book's press release.

Publishers Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster, have said that the memoir will reveal 'for the first time her incredible journey (and) strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history' and 'illuminate the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.'

Britney's book has been written with 'remarkable candour' according to publishers, and while she will be discussing everything from her 13 year conservatorship to the dark side of fame, she is also set to reveal details about her relationship with Justin Timberlake.

Britney and Justin knew each other as children after appering on The Mickey Mouse Club together in the early 90s, and started dating in 1999 when they were 18 and 19 respectively. However, they separated in 2002 - but it wasn't without controversy. At the time, there was speculation that Britney had been unfaithful and Justin appeared to fan the flames with the music video for Cry Me A River. Following the New York Times' documentary Framing Britney Spears in 2021, Justin released a statement apologising for 'the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem' and stating: "I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again."

However, according to sources Justin will be mentioned in Britney's memoir with an insider telling US Weekly: "Justin’s not going to be happy. [She] goes after him hard."

Another source added: "It's not Britney's intention to skewer anyone. She’s just going to relay the facts from her perspective."

Britney has declined to take part in any interviews ahead of the book release.

The Woman In Me will be released on 24th October 2023.