Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are 'still dating' - but don't expect it to be Instagram official any time soon

Earlier this year, there appeared to be a number of surprising celebrity couplings - from the rumours that Maya Jama and Leonardo DiCaprio were dating, to the reported sightings of Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik on dinner dates in New York.

One of the most unexpected relationship rumours, however, came in the form of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

The reality star and the Dune actor are said to have met for the first time at Paris Couture Week in January this year, with a clip of them laughing at the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show going viral.

A few months later, speculation that the pair were dating ramped up with news outlets claiming that they were 'hanging out' in April.

Sure enough, Entertainment Tonight claimed that Kylie and Timothée were an item, though they were 'keeping things casual', and People also reported that they were seeing each other, with a source telling the publication: "[They] hang out every week, [but] it’s not serious.

"She is getting to know him. Kylie is having fun. After years of back and forth with Travis [Scott], she just wants to date without any pressure."

While the chatter around their rumoured relationship has died down over the last few weeks, one insider has spoken to People and claimed that they are still dating - but once again stressed that it's all very lowkey, with Kylie focused on parenting her two young children.

A source told the publication: "Kylie enjoys dating, but her main focus is being a mom. [Their relationship is] not serious."

Kylie shares her two children, five year old daughter Stormi and one year old son Aire, with her ex-partner, Travis Scott.

At the start of 2023, the Kylie and Travis are said to have called time on their on-off relationship after six years.

At the time of writing, neither Kylie or Timothée's reps have confirmed or denied the rumours.

But could we be seeing the Call Me By Your Name star appearing on an episode of The Kardashians in the near future?

Only time will tell...